Rihanna doa 5 milhões de dólares no combate ao novo coronavírus

We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million to @PIH @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes 📷: @PIH pic.twitter.com/DVfSqw6gQK

— Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) March 21, 2020