Stonewall Day terá participação de Obama e da modelo Valentina Sampaio

This Friday, June 26th, in partnership with @WarnerMedia, @Nasdaq, and @PrideMediaInc, Stonewall Day will present a virtual fundraising event to raise critical funds for four LGBTQ+ organizations severely affected by COVID-19 and the recent events highlighting the need for fair and equal treatment under the law for all: @BraveSpaceAlliance, @AllyCoalition, @TransLatinaCoalition and @TransLifeline.⠀ ⠀ Stonewall Day, launched by Pride Live in 2018, is a national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. This year’s event will speak out in support of #BlackLivesMatter and address LGBTQ+ issues including the dangerous rise of violence facing transgender women, especially Black trans women. #StonewallDay #Stonewall #PrideLive #bravespacealliance #allycoalition #translatinacoalition #translifeline #lgbtqequality #transrights #blm #poc #pride365