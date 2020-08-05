Morre Daisy Coleman, do documentário “Audrey & Daisy”, aos 23 anos
A história de Daisy foi tema do documentário da Netflix, sobre estupro. Segundo sua mãe, a causa da morte foi suicídio
A trágica história de Daisy Coleman, que foi tema do documentário “Audrey & Daisy”, da Netflix, morreu essa terça (4), por suicídio, aos 23 anos. Sua mãe, Melinda Coleman compartilhou a notícia no Facebook e Twitter.
“Minha filha, Catherine Daisy Coleman cometeu suicídio hoje à noite”, ela escreveu. “Se você viu posts e mensagens malucos foi porque eu chamei a polícia para verificar como ela estava. Ela era minha melhor amiga e uma filha maravilhosa. Eu acho que ela fazer com que eu pensasse que conseguiria viver sem ela. Eu não posso. Gostaria de ter tirado essa dor dela”, desabafou.
Daisy Coleman foi uma das adolescentes que apareceram no documentário de 2016, sobre sobreviventes de estupro e como elas e suas famílias sobrevivem ao trauma. A garota foi violentada em uma festa, quando tinha 14 anos. “Ela nunca se recuperou daqueles meninos que fizeram isso com ela e não é justo”, escreveu Melinda. “Minha garotinha se foi”, acrescentou.
Além de Daisy o documentário também relatou o estupro de Audrie Pott, em setembro de 2012, na Califórnia. Ela se matou dez dias depois do crime.
Após o documentário, Daisy Coleman fundou a fundação SafeBAE, dedicado a combater a violência sexual nas escolas e ajudar sobreviventes. Ela estava trabalhando como tatuadora e modelo.
O último post de Daisy no Instagram foi em 4 de junho, quando ela reforçou o posicionamento da ONG.
I’ve been pretty quiet the last few days. And before I write the rest of this post, I want to apologize for that. I whole heartedly believe that white silence is violence. But I have reasoning behind my actions. This past winter, I visited Jackson, Wyoming and I became incredibly inspired by some of the things I saw and heard from the people I spoke to; especially when I visited the middle school class and a majority of the class room was children of color who had already experienced harasssment and racism at extremely young ages. These courageous kids caught this all on their cell phones and taught me something about the power of social media in the times of injustices. I cried to my executive director that night after watching Roll Red Roll on Netflix. I was frustrated because time after time, people of color and their voices are not being heard. (Not to discredit roll red roll, it’s a great film and sheds a lot of light on rape culture) Their cries have constantly fallen on deaf ears. I was given this platform for a reason and if I can use my purpose to uplift voices of the unheard, then you know damn well I’m going to do that. With that being said, I’m now extremely proud to introduce you all to @safe_bae new board members; who are all badass women of color. I took a few days to give them some time to put quotes together that I would like to share with you all now. This is a year for change. I’m beyond proud to be able to have these women be a huge part in that change. Photo cred for my sign photo goes to @notyouraveragemonet