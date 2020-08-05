Morre Daisy Coleman, do documentário “Audrey & Daisy”, aos 23 anos

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been pretty quiet the last few days. And before I write the rest of this post, I want to apologize for that. I whole heartedly believe that white silence is violence. But I have reasoning behind my actions. This past winter, I visited Jackson, Wyoming and I became incredibly inspired by some of the things I saw and heard from the people I spoke to; especially when I visited the middle school class and a majority of the class room was children of color who had already experienced harasssment and racism at extremely young ages. These courageous kids caught this all on their cell phones and taught me something about the power of social media in the times of injustices. I cried to my executive director that night after watching Roll Red Roll on Netflix. I was frustrated because time after time, people of color and their voices are not being heard. (Not to discredit roll red roll, it’s a great film and sheds a lot of light on rape culture) Their cries have constantly fallen on deaf ears. I was given this platform for a reason and if I can use my purpose to uplift voices of the unheard, then you know damn well I’m going to do that. With that being said, I’m now extremely proud to introduce you all to @safe_bae new board members; who are all badass women of color. I took a few days to give them some time to put quotes together that I would like to share with you all now. This is a year for change. I’m beyond proud to be able to have these women be a huge part in that change. Photo cred for my sign photo goes to @notyouraveragemonet