Mãe de menino em estado terminal poderá visitar o filho nos EUA

#MuslimTravelBan is affecting many families.

Shaima Swileh, mother of #AbdullahHassan, was rejected a visa from entering the US to come see her dying 2-year old son, all due to her ethnicity. We urge the @StateDept and @USEmbassyCairo to grant Shaima a waiver! #ForAbdullah pic.twitter.com/LzkhmoYbso

