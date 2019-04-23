Fotos mostram Gisele Bündchen em momento fofo com filhos em parque

View this post on Instagram

#repost @disneyland_celebs: Tom Brady NFL Patriots QB and Model Gisele Bundchen are in the parks today! Thanks @jilleeyd for the photo! #Disney #Disneyland #DisneylandParks #CelebSighting #CelebSpotting #CelebritySpotting #CelebritySighting #tombrady #giselebundchen . . . #gisele #giselebundchen #giselebündchen #tombrady #tb12 #disneyland #park #family #vacation