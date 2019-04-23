Assine
Fotos mostram Gisele Bündchen em momento fofo com filhos em parque

Modelo curtiu um dia de diversão ao lado de Tom Brady e de Benjamin e Vivian

access_time 23 abr 2019, 18h16

Gisele Bündchen mostrou que é gente como a gente e foi curtir o domingo (22) com a família. A modelo se divertiu ao lado de Tom Brady e seus filhos, Benjamin e Vivian, em um parque de diversão.

Ao invés de ficar apenas observando as crianças, Gisele fez questão de aproveitar os brinquedos. A modelo até encarou uma montanha-russa radical.

Confira algumas fotos:

View this post on Instagram

#happyeaster 🌈🌈🌈 #felizpascoa

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

 (The Grosby Group/Reprodução)

 (The Grosby Group/Reprodução)

