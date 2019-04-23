Fotos mostram Gisele Bündchen em momento fofo com filhos em parque

Gisele Bündchen mostrou que é gente como a gente e foi curtir o domingo (22) com a família. A modelo se divertiu ao lado de Tom Brady e seus filhos, Benjamin e Vivian, em um parque de diversão.
Ao invés de ficar apenas observando as crianças, Gisele fez questão de aproveitar os brinquedos. A modelo até encarou uma montanha-russa radical.
Confira algumas fotos:
View this post on Instagram
#repost @disneyland_celebs: Tom Brady NFL Patriots QB and Model Gisele Bundchen are in the parks today! Thanks @jilleeyd for the photo! #Disney #Disneyland #DisneylandParks #CelebSighting #CelebSpotting #CelebritySpotting #CelebritySighting #tombrady #giselebundchen . . . #gisele #giselebundchen #giselebündchen #tombrady #tb12 #disneyland #park #family #vacation
Leia também: O novo visual de Sandy
+ Ela cresceu! Atriz de “Tainá” cria própria marca indígena
Siga CLAUDIA no Youtube