Charlotte e Louis estão com roupas “recicladas” na 1ª foto do bebê real

Família Real é adepta do hábito de passar o enxoval dos mais velhos para os mais novos

access_time 7 maio 2018, 17h08 - Publicado em 7 maio 2018, 16h51

 (Kate Middleton/Divulgação)

Qualquer pessoa que já conviveu com crianças sabe que as roupas são perdidas rapidamente: os pequenos crescem em questão de dias e as peças vão ficando apertadas.

É claro que as crianças da Família Real não fogem à regra e, como muitos pais, Kate Middleton e Príncipe William conservam o enxoval para repetir nos mais novos.

Prova disso é que na aparição mais recente dos pequenos, quando o casal apresentou a primeira fotografia oficial do Príncipe Louis, Charlotte usava um tricô que era de George e o bebê usava o macacão que era de Charlotte. Confira:

