Charlotte e Louis estão com roupas “recicladas” na 1ª foto do bebê real

Qualquer pessoa que já conviveu com crianças sabe que as roupas são perdidas rapidamente: os pequenos crescem em questão de dias e as peças vão ficando apertadas.
É claro que as crianças da Família Real não fogem à regra e, como muitos pais, Kate Middleton e Príncipe William conservam o enxoval para repetir nos mais novos.
Prova disso é que na aparição mais recente dos pequenos, quando o casal apresentou a primeira fotografia oficial do Príncipe Louis, Charlotte usava um tricô que era de George e o bebê usava o macacão que era de Charlotte. Confira:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 This is the first in a series of official photographs released today to mark The Queen's 90th birthday. They were taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter by renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz. From left: James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise, Mia Tindell, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George and Isla Phillips.