Família Real divulga primeira foto oficial do Príncipe Louis

Mais novo herdeiro real nasceu em abril e é o quinto na linha sucessória do trono britânico

Por Da Redação
access_time 5 maio 2018, 20h23

 (Chris Jackson / Equipa/Getty Images)

A Família Real divulgou na noite deste sábado (5), as primeiras fotos oficiais do Príncipe Louis.

No colo da irmã Charlotte, ele foi fotografado por Kate Middleton no Palácio de Kensington.

Confira:

 

 

