A Família Real divulgou na noite deste sábado (5), as primeiras fotos oficiais do Príncipe Louis.
No colo da irmã Charlotte, ele foi fotografado por Kate Middleton no Palácio de Kensington.
Confira:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.