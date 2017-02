Sem celebrações, Elizabeth II completa 65 anos de reinado

Today marks The Queen's #SapphireJubilee It has been 65 years since Her Majesty acceded to the throne. On 6 February 1952, King George VI sadly died following a prolonged illness. Princess Elizabeth immediately acceded to the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II and taking on all of the responsibilities which came with her new title. In the photograph, The Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery given to her by King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

A photo posted by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:36pm PST