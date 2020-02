Paciente toca violino enquanto faz cirurgia para preservar movimentos

View this post on Instagram

A patient at a British hospital played the violin during brain surgery so doctors could preserve her ability to play music. Dagmar Turner, who is a professional violinist, had a tumor removed from the right frontal lobe near an area of the brain that controls the delicate movements in the left hand. Surgeons successfully removed over 90% of the tumor without damaging Turner’s fine motor skills. “I’m hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon,” Turner said after the surgery.