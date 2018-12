Governo dos EUA faz alerta sobre João de Deus a americanos

View this post on Instagram

*BRAKEING NEWS* THE US GOVERNMENT ISSUED A SECURITY ALERT TO ABADIANIA BRAZIL!!! AMERICAN MEDIA, WHERE THE HECK ARE YOU? This is an international crisis, it's time to treat it as so! I will be walking into the FBI building on Monday morning with a VICTIM here in the US. I will leave the city undisclosed for security reasons, but game over. One decision. That's all it took. #johnofgod #joaodedeus #chegadeabuso #exposeabuse #sexabuse #sextrafficking #pedophelia #paedophile #fbi