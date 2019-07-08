Você reparou neste detalhe significativo da foto do batizado de Archie?

A nova foto da Família Real no batizado de Archie, filho de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry, não poderia ser mais bonita. E um detalhe chamou atenção de quem segue a realeza britânica. Kate Middleton apareceu usando um brinco que foi de sua sogra, Diana.
Claro, esta não é a primeira vez que Kate usa uma peça homenageando a mãe de William, mas desta vez, teve um significado especial. É que Lady Di vestiu os mesmos brincos de pérola justamente no batizado de Harry, no dia 21 de dezembro de 1984.
E como manda a tradição, Harry decidiu batizar o filho Archie no mesmo local onde aconteceu o seu próprio batismo, a capela de Windsor.
Kate já usou outras peças de Lady Di em ocasiões especiais. Para quem não sabe, a Duquesa herdou grande parte das joias de Diana e sempre escolhe compromissos significativos para usá-las.
Mais homenagens
E não foi apenas no brinco que Lady Di, morta em 1997, foi lembrada nesta foto do batizado. Os pais de Archie fizeram questão de posicionar Lady Jane Fellowes e Lady Sarah McCorquodale, irmãs de Diana, logo atrás de Meghan e Harry. Vale lembrar que nos batizados dos filhos de Kate e William, as tias do Duque não aparecem nas fotos.
No batizado de Archie, apenas 25 pessoas estavam presentes. E a Rainha não foi uma delas, sabia?
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal