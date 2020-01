Millie Bobby Brown faz discurso “de arrepiar” contra bullying na ONU

View this post on Instagram

today was beautiful. i was so grateful to have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of my idol, Audrey Hepburn. she addressed world leaders as they adopted the UN convention on the Rights of the Child. today was a dream because i joined @unicef to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention and remind everyone *specifically world leaders* that children's rights matter. today is #WorldChildrensDay and I am v proud to join young people all across the world to ask world leaders to stand WITH us. listen. and make change. protect us and our beautiful planet! there's more work to do. much more. 💙