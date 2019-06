Vai fazer um miniwedding? Aposte no conceito de bar DIY

View this post on Instagram

Cheers to having a long-term sunny forecast someday, maybe ☀️ Today's beautiful weather is making us day dream about outdoor bar stations for this #JustDIY Monday! 🍹 Because nothing beats being cocktail ready at all times, right? Visit us at the #HudsonHardware today and we can tackle this project together! Your margarita awaits. 💛 #ShopLocal