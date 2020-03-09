O significado do gesto de Meghan Markle ao falar sobre equidade de gênero

Em Londres com o príncipe Harry para os últimos deveres reais, Meghan Markle encontrou-se com 700 estudantes para falar sobre equidade de gênero. A visita à Robert Clack Upper School aconteceu de surpresa, na última sexta-feira (6) e causou enorme comoção.
Nas fotos, Meghan aparece em meio às crianças e adolescentes fazendo uma pose com os dois braços posicionados paralelamente em frente ao corpo, na horizontal. O que, num primeiro momento, parece ser parte de uma coreografia é, na verdade, o gesto da campanha Each for Equal – “todos pela equidade”, em tradução livre. Trata-se do mote oficial da Dia Internacional da Mulher em 2020.
Em seu discurso, Meghan disse que foi à escola pois queria falar com as mulheres e os homens do futuro. “Se as coisas estão erradas e há uma falta de justiça e equidade, alguém precisa dizer algo. E por que esse alguém não pode ser você?”, provocou.
Em dado momento, chamou a atenção dos garotos presentes na plateia. “Eu incentivo cada um de vocês a realmente defender a sua verdade e defender o que é certo. A continuar respeitando uns aos outros. Para os rapazes: continuem dando valor e reconhecimento às mulheres na vida de vocês. E também deem o exemplo para os homens que não estão fazendo isso. Vocês têm suas mães, irmãs e amigas. Protejam elas. Certifiquem-se de que elas estão se sentindo valorizadas e seguras”.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Ela também falou a respeito de como o machismo afetou seu amadurecimento. Relembrou comerciais sexistas que via na TV quando era pré-adolescente e disse que, mesmo não compreendendo o que era o machismo, naquela época já sabia que algo estava errado. Meghan também não teve medo em falar abertamente sobre ser feminista.
“Eu tenho orgulho de ser uma mulher e de ser feminista. E, nessa noite, eu tenho muito orgulho de estar na frente de vocês falando sobre esse dia tão importante, que serve como um lembrete para todos nós a respeito do quão longe nós chegamos. Mas também, em meio à celebração, esse dia é um lembrete sobre a estrada que ainda temos que trilhar”.