Jennifer Aniston e Brad Pitt são flagrados juntos no SAG Awards

View this post on Instagram

The moment we have ALL been waiting for!! 😍⁠ _⁠ Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. | January 19, 2020 | 📷: @emmaeliza | #GettyEntertainment for #Turner ⁠ ⁠ _⁠ ⁠ ⁠ For more from the #SAGAwards click the link in our bio!