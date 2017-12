"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege." Congratulations to author JK Rowling who today was invested as a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to literature & philanthropy. The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded in 1917 by George V and is given to those who have made a major contribution in their field. The members, of which there are 65 at any one time, currently include actress Dame Maggie Smith, Lord Coe, Stephen Hawking, John Major and Desmond Tutu. 📷PA

