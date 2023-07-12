Assine
Cultura

Emmy 2023: Confira a lista de indicados da premiação

Succession e The Last of Us receberam múltiplas indicações para a cerimônia que deve ocorrer em setembro

Por Adriana Marruffo 12 jul 2023, 13h52
succession emmy 2022
Succession é um dos principais indicados ao Emmy 2023 (HBO Max/Divulgação)
Publicidade

O Emmy 2023, principal premiação da indústria televisiva americana, está a todo vapor! E na tarde de hoje (12), durante uma transmissão ao vivo, foi revelada a lista de indicados para as diversas categorias. Dentre os principais títulos estão seriados como Succession (HBO Max), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Better Call Saul (Netflix) e The Bear (Star+). 

A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para o dia 18 de setembro. No entanto, diante da greve de roteiristas de Hollywood, além de uma possível paralisação do sindicato dos atores, a Academia já está estudando a possibilidade de adiar o Emmy 2023 para novembro deste ano e, no pior dos casos, para janeiro de 2024.

E para você que quer ficar por dentro e atualizar a lista do que assistir até a premiação acontecer, reunimos os indicados nas principais categorias. Confira:

Melhor Série Dramática

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wandinha

Melhor Série Limitada ou Antológica

  • Treta
  • Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • A Nova Vida de Toby
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor Telefilme

  • Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Orgulho & Sedução
  • Abracadabra 2
  • O Predador: A Caçada
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Melhor Talk Show

  • Daily show with Trevorr Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem with Jon Stewart

Melhor Programa de Competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, por Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, por Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, por The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, por Succession

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Bill Hader, por Barry
  • Jason Segel, por Shrinking
  • Martin Short, por Only Muders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, por Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

  • Taron Egerton, por Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, por Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
  • Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Daniel Radcliffe, por Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, por George & Tammy
  • Steven Yeun, por Treta

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

  • Sharon Horgan, por Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, por Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, por The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, por A Diplomata
  • Sarah Snook, por Succession

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Christina Applegate, por Disque Amiga Para Matar
  • Rachel Brosnahan, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne, por Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan, por A Nova Vida de Toby
  • Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy
  • Dominique Fishback, por Swarm
  • Kathryn Hahn, por The Beautiful Things
  • Riley Keough, por Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Ali Wong, por Treta

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun, por Succession
  • Michael Imperioli, por The White Lotus
  • Theo James, por The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfadyen, por Succession
  • Alan Ruck, por Succession
  • Will Sharpe, por The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgård, por Succession

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan, por Barry
  • Phil Dunster, por Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein, por Ted Lasso
  • Anazib Freevee, por Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear
  • Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, por Barry

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

  • Murray Bartlett, por Welcome to Chippendales
  • Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Young Mazino, por Treta
  • Jesse Plemons, por Love & Death

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy, por The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, por The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn, por Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, por Succession
  • Simona Tabasco, por The White Lotus

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Annaleigh Ashford, por Welcome To Chippendales
  • Maria Bello, por Treta
  • Claire Danes, por Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Juliette Lewis, por Welcome To Chippendales
  • Camila Morrone, por Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Merritt Wever, por Tiny Beautiful Things

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

  • Alex Borstein, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
  • Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, por Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, por Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams, por Shrinking

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série Dramática

  • Murray Bartlett, por The Last of Us
  • James Cromwell, por Succession
  • Lamar Johnson, por The Last of Us
  • Arian Moayed, por Succession
  • Nick Offerman, por The Last of Us
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard, por The Last of Us

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

  • Jon Bernthal, por The Bear
  • Luke Kirby, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Nathan Lane, por Only Murders in the Building
  • Pedro Pascal, por Saturday Night Live
  • Oliver Platt, por The Bear
  • Sam Richardson, por Ted Lasso

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série Dramática

  • Hiam Abbass, por Succession
  • Cherry Jones, por Succession
  • Melanie Lynskey, por The Last of Us
  • Storm Reid, por The Last of Us
  • Anna Torv, por The Last of Us
  • Harriet Walter, por Succession

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

  • Becky Ann Baker, por Ted Lasso
  • Quinta Brunson, por Saturday Night Live
  • Taraji P. Henson, por Abbott Elementary
  • Judith Light, por Poker Face
  • Sarah Niles, por Ted Lasso
  • Harriet Walter, por Ted Lasso

Melhor Direção em Série Dramática

  • Benjamin Caron, por Andor
  • Dearbhla Walsh, por Bad Sisters
  • Peter Hoar, por The Last of Us
  • Andrij Parekh, por Succession
  • Mark Mylod, por Succession
  • Lorene Scafaria, por Succession
  • Mike White, por The White Lotus

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

  • Bill Hader, por Barry
  • Christopher Storer, por The Bear
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Lary Lou Belli, por The Ms. Pat Show
  • Declan Lowney, por Ted Lasso
  • Tim Burton, por Wandinha

Melhor Direção em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

  • Lee Sung Jin, por Treta
  • Jake Schreier, por Treta
  • Carl Franklin, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Paris Barclay, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Valerie Faris, por A Nova Vida de Toby
  • Jonathan Dayton, por A Nova Vida de Toby
  • Dan Trachtenberg, por O Predador: A Caçada

Melhor Roteiro em Série Dramática

  • Beau Willimon, por “One Way Out” (Andor)
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer, por “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)
  • Gordon Smith, por “Point and Shoot” (Better Call Saul)
  • Peter Gould, por “Saul Gone” (Better Call Saul)
  • Craig Mazin, por “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)
  • Jesse Armstrong, por “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)
  • Mike White, por “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

  • Bill Hader, por “wow” (Barry)
  • Christopher Storer, por “System” (The Bear)
  • Mekki Leeper, por “Ineffective Assistant” (Jury Duty)
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Tubovsky, por “I Know Who Did It” (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, por “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” (The Other Two)
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis, por “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)

Melhor Roteiro em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

  • Lee Sung Jin, por “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” (Treta)
  • Joel Kim Booster, por Orgulho & Sedução
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner, por “Me-Time” (A Nova Vida de Toby)
  • Patrick Aison, por O Predador: A Caçada
  • Janine Nabers, por “Stung” (Swarm)
  • Al Yankovic & Eric Appel, por Weird: The Al Yanovic Story
