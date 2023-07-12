Emmy 2023: Confira a lista de indicados da premiação

O Emmy 2023, principal premiação da indústria televisiva americana, está a todo vapor! E na tarde de hoje (12), durante uma transmissão ao vivo, foi revelada a lista de indicados para as diversas categorias. Dentre os principais títulos estão seriados como Succession (HBO Max), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Better Call Saul (Netflix) e The Bear (Star+).

A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para o dia 18 de setembro. No entanto, diante da greve de roteiristas de Hollywood, além de uma possível paralisação do sindicato dos atores, a Academia já está estudando a possibilidade de adiar o Emmy 2023 para novembro deste ano e, no pior dos casos, para janeiro de 2024.

E para você que quer ficar por dentro e atualizar a lista do que assistir até a premiação acontecer, reunimos os indicados nas principais categorias. Confira:

Melhor Série Dramática

Melhor Série de Comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wandinha

Melhor Série Limitada ou Antológica

Treta

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Daisy Jones & The Six

A Nova Vida de Toby

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor Telefilme

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Orgulho & Sedução

Abracadabra 2

O Predador: A Caçada

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Melhor Talk Show

Daily show with Trevorr Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Melhor Programa de Competição

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man

Brian Cox, por Succession

Kieran Culkin, por Succession

Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, por The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, por Succession

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Bill Hader, por Barry

Jason Segel, por Shrinking

Martin Short, por Only Muders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, por Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Taron Egerton, por Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, por Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Daniel Radcliffe, por Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, por George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, por Treta

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Sharon Horgan, por Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, por Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, por The Last of Us

Keri Russell, por A Diplomata

Sarah Snook, por Succession

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Christina Applegate, por Disque Amiga Para Matar

Rachel Brosnahan, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, por Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Lizzy Caplan, por A Nova Vida de Toby

Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, por Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, por The Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, por Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, por Treta

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, por Succession

Michael Imperioli, por The White Lotus

Theo James, por The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, por Succession

Alan Ruck, por Succession

Will Sharpe, por The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, por Succession

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Anthony Carrigan, por Barry

Phil Dunster, por Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, por Ted Lasso

Anazib Freevee, por Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear

Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, por Barry

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Murray Bartlett, por Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Young Mazino, por Treta

Jesse Plemons, por Love & Death

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown

Meghann Fahy, por The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, por The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, por Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, por Succession

Simona Tabasco, por The White Lotus

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Annaleigh Ashford, por Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, por Treta

Claire Danes, por Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, por Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, por Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Merritt Wever, por Tiny Beautiful Things

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Alex Borstein, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear

Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, por Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, por Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, por Shrinking

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série Dramática

Murray Bartlett, por The Last of Us

James Cromwell, por Succession

Lamar Johnson, por The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, por Succession

Nick Offerman, por The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, por The Last of Us

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Jon Bernthal, por The Bear

Luke Kirby, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Nathan Lane, por Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, por Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, por The Bear

Sam Richardson, por Ted Lasso

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série Dramática

Hiam Abbass, por Succession

Cherry Jones, por Succession

Melanie Lynskey, por The Last of Us

Storm Reid, por The Last of Us

Anna Torv, por The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, por Succession

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Becky Ann Baker, por Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, por Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, por Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, por Poker Face

Sarah Niles, por Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, por Ted Lasso

Melhor Direção em Série Dramática

Benjamin Caron, por Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, por Bad Sisters

Peter Hoar, por The Last of Us

Andrij Parekh, por Succession

Mark Mylod, por Succession

Lorene Scafaria, por Succession

Mike White, por The White Lotus

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Bill Hader, por Barry

Christopher Storer, por The Bear

Amy Sherman-Palladino, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Lary Lou Belli, por The Ms. Pat Show

Declan Lowney, por Ted Lasso

Tim Burton, por Wandinha

Melhor Direção em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Lee Sung Jin, por Treta

Jake Schreier, por Treta

Carl Franklin, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Paris Barclay, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Valerie Faris, por A Nova Vida de Toby

Jonathan Dayton, por A Nova Vida de Toby

Dan Trachtenberg, por O Predador: A Caçada

Melhor Roteiro em Série Dramática

Beau Willimon, por “One Way Out” (Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer, por “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith, por “Point and Shoot” (Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould, por “Saul Gone” (Better Call Saul)

Craig Mazin, por “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)

Jesse Armstrong, por “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)

Mike White, por “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Bill Hader, por “wow” (Barry)

Christopher Storer, por “System” (The Bear)

Mekki Leeper, por “Ineffective Assistant” (Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Tubovsky, por “I Know Who Did It” (Only Murders in the Building)

Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, por “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” (The Other Two)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis, por “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)

Melhor Roteiro em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme