Emmy 2023: Confira a lista de indicados da premiação
Succession e The Last of Us receberam múltiplas indicações para a cerimônia que deve ocorrer em setembro
O Emmy 2023, principal premiação da indústria televisiva americana, está a todo vapor! E na tarde de hoje (12), durante uma transmissão ao vivo, foi revelada a lista de indicados para as diversas categorias. Dentre os principais títulos estão seriados como Succession (HBO Max), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Better Call Saul (Netflix) e The Bear (Star+).
A cerimônia de premiação está marcada para o dia 18 de setembro. No entanto, diante da greve de roteiristas de Hollywood, além de uma possível paralisação do sindicato dos atores, a Academia já está estudando a possibilidade de adiar o Emmy 2023 para novembro deste ano e, no pior dos casos, para janeiro de 2024.
E para você que quer ficar por dentro e atualizar a lista do que assistir até a premiação acontecer, reunimos os indicados nas principais categorias. Confira:
Melhor Série Dramática
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Melhor Série de Comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wandinha
Melhor Série Limitada ou Antológica
- Treta
- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- A Nova Vida de Toby
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor Telefilme
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Orgulho & Sedução
- Abracadabra 2
- O Predador: A Caçada
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Melhor Talk Show
- Daily show with Trevorr Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Melhor Programa de Competição
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
- Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man
- Brian Cox, por Succession
- Kieran Culkin, por Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, por The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, por Succession
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Bill Hader, por Barry
- Jason Segel, por Shrinking
- Martin Short, por Only Muders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, por Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
- Taron Egerton, por Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, por Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
- Evan Peters, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Daniel Radcliffe, por Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, por George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, por Treta
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
- Sharon Horgan, por Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, por Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, por The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, por A Diplomata
- Sarah Snook, por Succession
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Christina Applegate, por Disque Amiga Para Matar
- Rachel Brosnahan, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, por Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, por Wandinha
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
- Lizzy Caplan, por A Nova Vida de Toby
- Jessica Chastain, por George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, por Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, por The Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, por Daisy Jones and the Six
- Ali Wong, por Treta
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, por Succession
- Michael Imperioli, por The White Lotus
- Theo James, por The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, por Succession
- Alan Ruck, por Succession
- Will Sharpe, por The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, por Succession
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Anthony Carrigan, por Barry
- Phil Dunster, por Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, por Ted Lasso
- Anazib Freevee, por Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, por Barry
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
- Murray Bartlett, por Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Young Mazino, por Treta
- Jesse Plemons, por Love & Death
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, por The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, por The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, por Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, por Succession
- Simona Tabasco, por The White Lotus
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Annaleigh Ashford, por Welcome To Chippendales
- Maria Bello, por Treta
- Claire Danes, por Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, por Welcome To Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, por Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Merritt Wever, por Tiny Beautiful Things
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
- Alex Borstein, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
- Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, por Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, por Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, por Shrinking
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série Dramática
- Murray Bartlett, por The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, por Succession
- Lamar Johnson, por The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, por Succession
- Nick Offerman, por The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, por The Last of Us
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
- Jon Bernthal, por The Bear
- Luke Kirby, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, por Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, por Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, por The Bear
- Sam Richardson, por Ted Lasso
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série Dramática
- Hiam Abbass, por Succession
- Cherry Jones, por Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, por The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, por The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, por The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, por Succession
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
- Becky Ann Baker, por Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, por Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, por Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, por Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, por Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, por Ted Lasso
Melhor Direção em Série Dramática
- Benjamin Caron, por Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh, por Bad Sisters
- Peter Hoar, por The Last of Us
- Andrij Parekh, por Succession
- Mark Mylod, por Succession
- Lorene Scafaria, por Succession
- Mike White, por The White Lotus
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
- Bill Hader, por Barry
- Christopher Storer, por The Bear
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Lary Lou Belli, por The Ms. Pat Show
- Declan Lowney, por Ted Lasso
- Tim Burton, por Wandinha
Melhor Direção em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
- Lee Sung Jin, por Treta
- Jake Schreier, por Treta
- Carl Franklin, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Paris Barclay, por Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Valerie Faris, por A Nova Vida de Toby
- Jonathan Dayton, por A Nova Vida de Toby
- Dan Trachtenberg, por O Predador: A Caçada
Melhor Roteiro em Série Dramática
- Beau Willimon, por “One Way Out” (Andor)
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer, por “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)
- Gordon Smith, por “Point and Shoot” (Better Call Saul)
- Peter Gould, por “Saul Gone” (Better Call Saul)
- Craig Mazin, por “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)
- Jesse Armstrong, por “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)
- Mike White, por “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
- Bill Hader, por “wow” (Barry)
- Christopher Storer, por “System” (The Bear)
- Mekki Leeper, por “Ineffective Assistant” (Jury Duty)
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Tubovsky, por “I Know Who Did It” (Only Murders in the Building)
- Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, por “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” (The Other Two)
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis, por “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)
Melhor Roteiro em Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
- Lee Sung Jin, por “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” (Treta)
- Joel Kim Booster, por Orgulho & Sedução
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, por “Me-Time” (A Nova Vida de Toby)
- Patrick Aison, por O Predador: A Caçada
- Janine Nabers, por “Stung” (Swarm)
- Al Yankovic & Eric Appel, por Weird: The Al Yanovic Story