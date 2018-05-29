Honey-blonde ombré: tom de loiro é perfeito para o inverno

h o n e y o m b r e ✨ // #2017favourites / @hairbycassiebond #hairbycassie #hairdresser #hairstylist #hair #hairlove #instahair #balayage #balayageombre #ombre #paintedhair #paintedbalayage #honeyombre #thosetones #wavyhair #beachwaves #love #brisbane #brisbanehair #brisbanehairdresser

A post shared by h a i r b y c a s s i e (@hairbycassiebond) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:07pm PST