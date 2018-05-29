Honey-blonde ombré: tom de loiro é perfeito para o inverno

Os tons de mel continuam a reinar nos loiros mais procurados do ano. Uma boa opção para o inverno é o honey-blonde ombré, que aquece levemente o tom, como se os fios ainda herdassem a tonalidade do verão.
O truque está em manter as raízes despojadas e naturais, artimanha que garante maior disfarce de crescimento e que pede menos retoques.
Inspire-se antes de ir ao salão:
