As imagens mais deslumbrantes do eclipse solar de agosto de 2017

A day I won't ever forget. 🌑 . I was so excited about the eclipse I borrowed a second camera so I could get both a close up shot and a wide angle view. The twilight totality was such a phenomenal experience. 🖤 . . . . . . #eclipse2017 #totality #pnw #optoutside #oregonexplored #jj_oregon #instagoodmyphoto #youroregon #natgeospace #exploretocreate #jaw_dropping_shotz #artofvisuals #ig_masterpiece #pnwcollective #pnwonderland #pnwdiscovered #cascadiaexplored #goneoutdoors #awesome_earthpix #traveloregon #ourplanetdaily #theearthoutdoors #awesomeearth #westcoast_exposures #visualsoflife #special_shots #ig_color #agameoftones #pnwisbeautiful #moodygrams

A post shared by Rebecca Tribelhorn Photography (@rebeccahelenphoto) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:22am PDT