As imagens mais deslumbrantes do eclipse solar de agosto de 2017

Fenômeno pôde ser observado de costa a costa nos EUA e rendeu registros de tirar o fôlego.

Por Clara Novais
access_time 22 ago 2017, 11h35 - Publicado em 22 ago 2017, 11h34

Desde fevereiro de 1979, um eclipse solar total não era visível de costa a costa dos Estados Unidos, como aconteceu na segunda-feira (21). No Brasil, teremos um fenômeno parecido apenas em 12 de agosto 2045, que poderá ser visto no Pará, Amapá, Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco e Rio Grande do Norte. Enquanto esse dia não chega, só nos resta admirar as fotos registradas no dia de ontem por quem estava em solo norte-americano.

Confira algumas das imagens mais deslumbrantes do eclipse solar, sejam elas um clique único ou uma progressão que apresenta mais de um momento do sol na mesma foto:

