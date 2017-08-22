As imagens mais deslumbrantes do eclipse solar de agosto de 2017

Desde fevereiro de 1979, um eclipse solar total não era visível de costa a costa dos Estados Unidos, como aconteceu na segunda-feira (21). No Brasil, teremos um fenômeno parecido apenas em 12 de agosto 2045, que poderá ser visto no Pará, Amapá, Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco e Rio Grande do Norte. Enquanto esse dia não chega, só nos resta admirar as fotos registradas no dia de ontem por quem estava em solo norte-americano.
Confira algumas das imagens mais deslumbrantes do eclipse solar, sejam elas um clique único ou uma progressão que apresenta mais de um momento do sol na mesma foto:
Moody Eclipse 2017 @bryanminear Selection: Founder @so.shauna Location: Great Smokey Mountains
One last shot to share of that awesome eclipse. #buckscountymoment #buckscounty
A day I won't ever forget. 🌑 . I was so excited about the eclipse I borrowed a second camera so I could get both a close up shot and a wide angle view. The twilight totality was such a phenomenal experience. 🖤
The great American solar eclipse of 2017, PNW style 😎
Behold! This progression of the partial solar eclipse took place over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across the path of totality, a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33'24" N, 83º29'46" W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst @ernstphotodc