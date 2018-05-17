Mães compartilham no Instagram fotos de seus corpos após o parto

January Harshe, pouco antes de dar a luz ao seu sexto filho, notou que grande parte do conteúdo da hashtag #postpartum no Instagram eram fotos que não incentivavam as mães a aceitarem seus corpos, muito pelo o contrário. Tratam a flacidez do corpo – totalmente natural- como algo errado e que deve ser evitado a todo custo.
Para mudar esse cenário, January publicou em seu blog pessoal que pais e mães retomassem a questão do “pós-parto”, hoje vista como um tabu, e redefinissem o que realmente significa. Ela incentivou as mães a compartilharem suas fotos de pós-parto em suas contas pessoais.
A blogueira e palestrante não parou por aí: ao criar a conta da Instragram Take Back Postpartum, ela posta sempre fotos de corpos que já pariram da forma mais real possível, com uma nova hashtag: #takebackpostpartum.
Em entrevista à HuffPost, January conta que o parto e os momentos que o sucedem são experiências incríveis. “O pós-parto é cheio de hormônios, pouco sono e modo de sobrevivência. É sobre descobrir um milhão de coisas diferentes com nossos novos bebês”, aponta. A ideia do perfil é acolher todo o tipo de corpo, e fazer as mães se aceitarem e se amarem independente de tudo.
Confira algumas das fotos:
"To all the women today who are mamas – you are stunning. Wear your stripes proudly. May our daughters only hear us speak positively about our bodies and how they’ve changed because we carried them. May they be raised in households where they are delighted in, celebrated, and cherished always and not based on their outward appearance. Speak life into their hearts." ❤️ @jenn.newm #postpartum #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum
"Comment with a 🎉 if you have any of the following: stretch marks, cellulite, a mama pooch, a papa pooch, just yer average pooch, a six pack, long legs, short legs, a big butt, a teensy butt, an in-between butt, muscles, fat anywhere on your body, dark-toned skin, light-toned skin, ANY TONE OF SKIN COLOR, a lot of facial hair, no facial hair, one arm – or two (or three!), birth marks of any kind, scars of any kind, freckles, eyelashes, a neck, etc, etc, etc. My point? 🍉 ALL OF THE ABOVE – AND MORE – PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS THAT UNIQUELY MAKE UP YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, LOVABLE, & WORTHY OF RESPECT, ACCEPTANCE, AND (YOU GUESSED IT!) LOVE. 🍉 There is nothing you need to lose or change or limit EXCEPT the beliefs that keep you thinking you are ONLY of value when you are losing & changing & limiting. YOU WERE BORN INTO WORTHINESS, MY LOVES. You are awe-some for existing in the body you have – and guess what the coolest part is? YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE TO LOVE YOUR BODY RIGHT NOW TO ATTAIN THAT WORTHINESS. You can show up with as much body-hating baggage as I did after I birthed my daughter in 2015. All that is needed is the willingness – if even for a single moment in your day! – to believe in something DIFFERENT." 🎉 @thelindsaywolf #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum
"April is c-section awareness month. The greatest love story of my life began here. Stretched beyond capacity. Cut open to meet you. Forever thankful for the stories these scars tell. _ I'm 18 months postpartum and my scar has faded significantly. My OB performed a reverse stitch. _ I started having contractions at 6 am and had my sweet baby in my arms by 615 pm. I lost my mucus plug at home and my water broke as soon as we got to the hospital. I went from a dimple dilated the day before to 4cm when we got to the hospital. I made it to 8cm dilated. I was unable to move from laying on my side with the peanut between my legs because every time I moved James heart rate dropped. Monitors went off and nurses rushed in saying we were having a baby. I thought it was time to push, but even at 8cm James had not come down at all. Emergency c-section was what needed to be done because they lost his heart rate. _ We delivered a very healthy, very alert baby boy in a matter of minutes. I vaguely remember anything from the OR after delivery or of the week that we had stayed in the hospital for complications I was having. I'm forever thankful for the amazing nurses and lactation consultant at our hospital that helped me to breastfeed and nurture my baby when I was unable to have my wits about me to do so. They literally held him to my boob and sandwiched my boob into his mouth, when that wasn't working they helped me hand express into a cup and syringe feed him. When he was crying inconsolably they were honest enough to suggest supplementing with formula until my milk came in. _ It wasn't the experience that I had hoped for. You know I wanted an all natural, essential oil, bounce on a yoga ball, get massages until I give birth type delivery. But I can't imagine a better story for how our little boy was brought into the world." @petitefitfox _ #cesareanbirth #birth #cesarean #cesareanawarenessmonth #cesareanbirthisbirth #cesareanawarenessmonth #cesareanawareness #birthwithoutfear #csectionscar #csection #postpartum #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum
"Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking 'why would she post this picture', but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It's been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ✨ and it genuinely feels amazing. 💖 Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better." 💗 @alexandrabrea_ ©2017 by Alexandra Kilmurray All rights reserved _ #motherhood #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #takebackpostpartum
Yup. This kid is upside down. Trying to unblock a milk duct 😂😂 Post partum looks a little like this 👊🏽 ✔Tired as fuck ✔Leaking tits ✔Infected and blocked milk ducts ✔A floppy gut ✔Uneven boobs ✔Tears (quite a few) ✔Covered in baby shit, vomit and piss ✔Bleeding cracked nips ✔Pretending you are listening to your 7 and 9 year old but you don't know what the fuck they are saying ✔Eating and drinkng more than you did when you were pregnant As you can see its super glamorous and I wouldn't change it for the world. Also this need to "bounce" back ? Our bodies carried a human for 40 weeks, birthed the bloody thing, the last thing we shoukd worry about is loosing weight, or getting back to normal, or trying to be a hero and do everything. I learnt my lesson with the first two. It does sweet fuck all for your mental health Thank your amazing body for doing such an awesome job. Don't expect too much from your self and remember this too shall pass. From a blistered nipple mumma xx @benessa_v #takebackpostpartum
@ellianagilbertphotography, "This was me, 8 days postpartum. I was exhausted, sweaty, milky, crusty, still bloody, a bit sore down there, sore everywhere else in my body, my breasts were engorged and working in overdrive to support both my newborn on one side, and my 2 year old on the other – it was the only way I could nap them, so this is how we did it, I'd tandem nurse them both, and I would try to close my eyes as well, because, essentially, I would be trapped in that spot for the next 2-3 hours. This was my life for the following year, more or less. This isn't the only way to do things, certainly not the only "right" way to do things… but it's how I lived through my first year with a newborn and a toddler, and I don't regret any of it. But, god, did it ever take a toll. Almost 4 years later and I am still working to climb out of the fog that was my life back then. I'm getting into a gym regimen now, and am taking better care of my gut, and how I feed myself, I no longer breastfeed and I have my body back to myself, which is SO GREAT – even though, every time I think about nursing my girls, my heart feels pinched and swollen and I tear up. ❤ It is a time I will forever cherish and feel proud of. I look at this photo and I can just FEEL the sacrifice. I love capturing the beauty of new parents in this phase of life. The beauty in the sacrifice is unlike anything else – the rawest form of beauty there is. I am glad this photo was taken of me – even though it was just a cellphone pic. I'm grateful that someone noticed and bothered to recognize me in that moment. Ask someone to snap a pic like this of you too. Don't be shy. It's worth it. People don't think of it… You have you ask for it. You won't be sorry. You'll have that pic forever to look back on and remember what a BADASS you were during such a trying time in your life. A professional photographer is a luxury not affordable for everyone. But you can ask a close friend or relative to snap a pic with their or your phone. You won't regret it." #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
"Can you feel this image? The fatigue, the weightiness, the exhaustion, the postpartum body still reeling from the effects of having been pregnant for so many months, reeling from the birth experience, reeling from the last 3 or 4 sleepless nights… The clothes that were worn in pregnancy are still clothing your body because you're still swollen. Your innards haven't yet moved back after baby left…. Baby gets a good latch, family leaves you alone for a brief heavenly period, and you close your eyes and completely submerge into sleep, it's the only sleep you can get, even if it only lasts a few minutes. Gratitude swirls around you, for the partner who's looking after food for the children, for the friends who drop off meals and herbs to support you, for the wind in the trees, that wafts in to your room and caresses your hot and sticky and cheesy skin and refreshes your mind and spirit… So much to be grateful for. So much to cry about. So much to smile about. So much to sleep off. 🌪🌟Birth is like being hit by a freight truck carrying life in all its madness. You survive the hit, but you're covered in the madness of life." 🌟🌪🌠🚚🎆 Words and image by @ellianagilbertphotography. #takebackpostpartum
