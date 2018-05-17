Mães compartilham no Instagram fotos de seus corpos após o parto

"To all the women today who are mamas – you are stunning. Wear your stripes proudly. May our daughters only hear us speak positively about our bodies and how they’ve changed because we carried them. May they be raised in households where they are delighted in, celebrated, and cherished always and not based on their outward appearance. Speak life into their hearts." ❤️ @jenn.newm #postpartum #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum

