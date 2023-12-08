Assine
BLACK FRIDAY: ASSINE a partir de R$ 1 por semana
Continua após publicidade
Inovação

Vencedores do Game Awards 2023: jogos que você precisa dar play!

Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 estão entre os principais games do ano

Por Naiara Taborda
8 dez 2023, 10h44
Baldur's Gate 3 foi o grande premiado da noite.  (Divulgação/Divulgação)
Continua após publicidade

Na noite desta quinta-feira (08), foi apresentado o Game Awards 2023, que premia os melhores jogos do ano em diversas categorias. Neste ano, o RPG levou a melhor, com Baldur’s Gate 3 vencendo a principal categoria da premiação.

O RPG da Larian venceu o Jogo do Ano, além de outros cinco troféus: Voz dos Jogadores, Melhor Multiplayer, Melhor RPG, Melhor Suporte à Comunidade e Melhor Atuação pela performance de Neil Newbon.

Outro destaque foi Alan Wake 2, que levou as categorias Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Narrativa.

Os fãs de Final Fantasy ficaram um pouco decepcionados, já que, apesar de competir em diversas categorias, os títulos da saga abocanharam poucas estatuetas. Sem surpresas, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, que deve chegar em 2024, foi eleito o Jogo Mais Antecipado. Final Fantasy VXI levou apenas o trofeu de Melhor Trilha e Música.

Continua após a publicidade

Vale mencionar também The Last of US, que venceu na categoria Melhor Adaptação pelo seriado que foi fenômeno neste ano. Lembrando que o segundo título do jogo foi o grande vencedor do prêmio principal em 2020.

alan wake 2
Alan Wake 2 foi o segundo mais premiado da noite. (Divulgação/Divulgação)

Vencedores do Game Awards 2023

Jogo do Ano

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Melhor Jogo Independente

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Melhor Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Melhor RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Melhor jogo de Ação/Aventura

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Melhor jogo de Simulação/Estratégia

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport 
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Melhor Jogo para a Família

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Melhor Jogo para Dispositivos Móveis

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual/Realidade Aumentada

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Melhor Estreia em Jogo Independente

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Melhor Direção

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Voz dos Jogadores

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom
Pedro Pascal em
Pedro Pascal em “The Last of Us”. (HBO/Divulgação)

            Melhor Adaptação

            • Castlevania: Nocturne
            • Gran Turismo
            • The Last of Us
            • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
            • Twisted Metal

            Melhor Game em Atualização

            • Apex Legends
            • Cyberpunk 2077
            • Final Fantasy XIV
            • Fortnite
            • Genshin Impact

            Jogo mais Antecipado

            • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
            • Hades II
            • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
            • Star Wars Outlaws
            • Tekken 8
            Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
            Final Fantasy VII Rebirth é o jogo mais aguardado para 2024. (Divulgação/Divulgação)

              Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

              • Baldur’s Gate 3
              • Cyberpunk 2077
              • Destiny 2
              • Final Fantasy XIV
              • No Man’s Sky

              Melhor Trilha e Música

              • Alan Wake 2
              • Baldur’s Gate 3
              • Final Fantasy XVI
              • Hi-Fi Rush
              • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

              Games for Impact

              • A Space for the Unbound
              • Chants of Sennaar
              • Goodbye Volcano High
              • Tchia
              • Terra Nil
              • Venba

              Melhor Design de Áudio

              • Alan Wake 2
              • Dead Space
              • “Hi-Fi Rush
              • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
              • Resident Evil 4

              Melhor Narrativa

              • Alan Wake 2
              • Baldur’s Gate 3
              • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
              • Final Fantasy XVI
              • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

              Melhor Atuação

              • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
              • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
              • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
              • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
              • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
              • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

              Compre seu console!

              PlayStation 5

              Compre agora: Amazon - R$ 4.449,00

              layStation®4 + God of War Ragnarök

              Compre agora: Amazon - R$ 2.699,00

              Xbox Series X

              Compre agora: Amazon - R$ 4.720,00

              Xbox Series S

              Compre agora: Amazon - R$ 2.819,90

               

               

              Publicidade
              Assine Abril

              Claudia

              Claudia

              PRORROGAMOS! BLACK FRIDAY

              A partir de R$ 1/semana

              Você S/A

              Você S/A

              PRORROGAMOS! BLACK FRIDAY

              A partir de R$ 1/semana

              Superinteressante

              Superinteressante

              PRORROGAMOS! BLACK FRIDAY

              A partir de R$ 1/semana

              Veja Saúde

              Veja Saúde

              PRORROGAMOS! BLACK FRIDAY

              A partir de R$ 1/semana

              Veja

              Veja

              PRORROGAMOS! BLACK FRIDAY

              A partir de R$ 1/semana

              Quatro Rodas

              Quatro Rodas

              PRORROGAMOS! BLACK FRIDAY

              A partir de R$ 1/semana

              Leia também no GoRead

              Essa é uma matéria fechada para assinantes.
              Se você já é assinante clique aqui para ter acesso a esse e outros conteúdos de jornalismo de qualidade.

              A melhor notícia da Black Friday

              Receba CLAUDIA impressa pelo melhor preço do ano!

              Impressa + Digital no App
              Impressa + Digital
              Impressa + Digital no App

              Moda, beleza, autoconhecimento, mais de 11 mil receitas testadas e aprovadas, previsões diárias, semanais e mensais de astrologia!

              Receba mensalmente Claudia impressa e tenha acesso ilimitado ao site, edições
              digitais e acervos nos aplicativos de Veja, Veja SP, Veja Rio, Veja Saúde, Claudia, Superinteressante, Quatro Rodas, Você SA e Você RH.

              a partir de R$ 9,90/mês
              (Melhor oferta do ano!)