Vencedores do Game Awards 2023: jogos que você precisa dar play!
Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 estão entre os principais games do ano
Na noite desta quinta-feira (08), foi apresentado o Game Awards 2023, que premia os melhores jogos do ano em diversas categorias. Neste ano, o RPG levou a melhor, com Baldur’s Gate 3 vencendo a principal categoria da premiação.
O RPG da Larian venceu o Jogo do Ano, além de outros cinco troféus: Voz dos Jogadores, Melhor Multiplayer, Melhor RPG, Melhor Suporte à Comunidade e Melhor Atuação pela performance de Neil Newbon.
Outro destaque foi Alan Wake 2, que levou as categorias Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Narrativa.
Os fãs de Final Fantasy ficaram um pouco decepcionados, já que, apesar de competir em diversas categorias, os títulos da saga abocanharam poucas estatuetas. Sem surpresas, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, que deve chegar em 2024, foi eleito o Jogo Mais Antecipado. Final Fantasy VXI levou apenas o trofeu de Melhor Trilha e Música.
Vale mencionar também The Last of US, que venceu na categoria Melhor Adaptação pelo seriado que foi fenômeno neste ano. Lembrando que o segundo título do jogo foi o grande vencedor do prêmio principal em 2020.
Vencedores do Game Awards 2023
Jogo do Ano
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Melhor Jogo Independente
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Melhor Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Melhor RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Melhor jogo de Ação/Aventura
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Melhor jogo de Simulação/Estratégia
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Melhor Jogo de Esporte
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Melhor Jogo de Ação
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Melhor Jogo para a Família
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Melhor Jogo para Dispositivos Móveis
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual/Realidade Aumentada
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Melhor Estreia em Jogo Independente
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Melhor Direção
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Voz dos Jogadores
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom
Melhor Adaptação
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Melhor Game em Atualização
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Jogo mais Antecipado
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Melhor Suporte à Comunidade
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Melhor Trilha e Música
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Melhor Design de Áudio
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- “Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Melhor Narrativa
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Melhor Atuação
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Compre seu console!
PlayStation 5
layStation®4 + God of War Ragnarök
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S