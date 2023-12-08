Vencedores do Game Awards 2023: jogos que você precisa dar play!

Na noite desta quinta-feira (08), foi apresentado o Game Awards 2023, que premia os melhores jogos do ano em diversas categorias. Neste ano, o RPG levou a melhor, com Baldur’s Gate 3 vencendo a principal categoria da premiação.

O RPG da Larian venceu o Jogo do Ano, além de outros cinco troféus: Voz dos Jogadores, Melhor Multiplayer, Melhor RPG, Melhor Suporte à Comunidade e Melhor Atuação pela performance de Neil Newbon.

Outro destaque foi Alan Wake 2, que levou as categorias Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Narrativa.

Os fãs de Final Fantasy ficaram um pouco decepcionados, já que, apesar de competir em diversas categorias, os títulos da saga abocanharam poucas estatuetas. Sem surpresas, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, que deve chegar em 2024, foi eleito o Jogo Mais Antecipado. Final Fantasy VXI levou apenas o trofeu de Melhor Trilha e Música.

Vale mencionar também The Last of US, que venceu na categoria Melhor Adaptação pelo seriado que foi fenômeno neste ano. Lembrando que o segundo título do jogo foi o grande vencedor do prêmio principal em 2020.

Vencedores do Game Awards 2023

Jogo do Ano

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Melhor Jogo Independente

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Melhor Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Melhor RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Melhor jogo de Ação/Aventura

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Melhor jogo de Simulação/Estratégia

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Melhor Jogo de Luta

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Melhor Jogo para Dispositivos Móveis

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual/Realidade Aumentada

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Melhor Estreia em Jogo Independente

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Melhor Direção

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Melhor Direção de Arte

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Voz dos Jogadores

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom

Melhor Adaptação

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Melhor Game em Atualização

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Jogo mais Antecipado

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Melhor Trilha e Música

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Melhor Design de Áudio

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

“Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Melhor Narrativa

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Melhor Atuação

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2