Por que Harry e Meghan negaram convite da Rainha

Todos os anos, durante o verão, é comum que a Família Real se reúna no Castelo de Balmoral, na Escócia, para uma pequena folga coletiva organizada pela rainha Elizabeth. Este ano, contudo, Meghan Markle e príncipe Harry não farão parte do grupo de visitantes.
O motivo? Em duas semanas, eles embarcarão em uma tour pela África. A novidade foi anunciada nesta sexta-feira (6) pelo perfil oficial do casal no Instagram.
Prevista para acontecer entre 23 de setembro e 2 de outubro, a viagem para o sul do continente africano focará em temas como “sociedade, lideranças de base, direitos das mulheres, saúde mental, HIV/AIDS e o meio-ambiente”.
A tour tem sido programada há meses e ambos estão ansiosos “para focarem suas energias no grandioso trabalho que tem sido feito no sul da África”, explicou a publicação na rede social. Harry, em particular, está especialmente orgulhoso pela chance de dar continuidade ao legado deixado por Lady Di em Angola, onde se juntará à Halo Trust, uma organização que se empenha em eliminar minas terrestres e outros escombros de guerras.
Sozinho, o príncipe viajará para o Malauí, onde irá checar como anda a parceria entre as Forças Armadas britânicas e a associação African Parks, que visa dar suporte às comunidades locais. Também discutirá a proteção da vida selvagem com líderes políticos da Namíbia, Botsuana e Angola.
Por sua vez, Meghan trabalhará com organizações locais para promover o acesso de mulheres e meninas à saúde, educação, liderança e empreendedorismo.
