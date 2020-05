Personalidades se posicionam sobre a morte de George Floyd, nos EUA

View this post on Instagram

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing……America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! "I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued"……. RIP George Floyd 🙏🏿