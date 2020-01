Parabéns, Michelle Obama!

View this post on Instagram

Leading up to tomorrow’s #DayOfTheGirl, I've been thinking about how, from a young age, girls are often shushed when they speak up, or they’re set aside, as if in a delicate box so they don’t break. These patterns, which begin in our earliest years, don’t just affect us as girls—they shape who we become as women. I thought about this last week, when I spoke with these incredible young ladies in Dallas, who told me about the obstacles they’ve overcome. For them and so many others, it can be difficult to open up and share your story if you’re not confident that people will accept you for who you are. Their stories moved me to keep finding new ways to make sure that every girl and young woman has the support—and the confidence—to recognize that her story matters. So I wanted to ask you today: Who in your life showed you that you were valued when you were younger? And how do you show the girls in your life today that they’re valued?