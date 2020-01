Kate Middleton é confundida com princesa da Disney e dá a melhor resposta

"I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well"

Watch the sweet moment The Duchess of Cambridge admires a young girl's plaits and admits she attempted them on #PrincessCharlotte that morning. #RoyalVisit #DuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/QSoyWqKU0Y

— The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 11, 2019