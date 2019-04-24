15 anos de ‘De Repente 30’: Jennifer Garner posta antes e depois do elenco

Quem nunca sonhou, quando criança ou adolescente, poder pular direto para a vida adulta? Nesta quarta-feira (24), a atriz Jennifer Garner celebrou os 15 anos do filme “De Repente 30” – que conta a história de uma menina de 13 anos que salta direto para os 30 anos – com uma publicação especial no Instagram.

Com uma sequência de oito fotos e vídeos, a artista relembrou com carinho a cena em que Jenna Rink curte uma festa do pijama com as amigas e mostrou o antes e depois de atrizes do longa, como Gina Mantegna e Catherine Combs. Ainda na legenda da publicação, Jennifer fala sobres como a vida das adolescentes de hoje é diferente do que era há 15 anos.

“Eu amei o meu dia com essa equipe de festa do pijama: elas dançaram sem medo e me lembraram do poder de apenas dizer sim – estar em um grupo, vulnerabilidade e usar sutiã por cima de suas roupas. Imagine se toda garota de 13 anos tivesse a oportunidade de dançar e se sentir bonita como as meninas desse filme. Estou orgulhosa de todos vocês”, enfatizou a atriz.

Jennifer também surpreendeu o público com uma citação a Ariana Grande no fim da postagem. Ela revelou que se sente ainda mais grata por fazer parte desse longa que, mesmo anos depois, ainda consegue fazer as pessoas sorrirem, como a cantora. Isso porque na música “Thank U Next”, Ariana usou algumas marcas de “De Repente 30” para compor o clipe, como a casa de boneca que a atriz carrega no filme.

Confira o post completo: