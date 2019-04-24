15 anos de ‘De Repente 30’: Jennifer Garner posta antes e depois do elenco

Quem nunca sonhou, quando criança ou adolescente, poder pular direto para a vida adulta? Nesta quarta-feira (24), a atriz Jennifer Garner celebrou os 15 anos do filme “De Repente 30” – que conta a história de uma menina de 13 anos que salta direto para os 30 anos – com uma publicação especial no Instagram.
Com uma sequência de oito fotos e vídeos, a artista relembrou com carinho a cena em que Jenna Rink curte uma festa do pijama com as amigas e mostrou o antes e depois de atrizes do longa, como Gina Mantegna e Catherine Combs. Ainda na legenda da publicação, Jennifer fala sobres como a vida das adolescentes de hoje é diferente do que era há 15 anos.
“Eu amei o meu dia com essa equipe de festa do pijama: elas dançaram sem medo e me lembraram do poder de apenas dizer sim – estar em um grupo, vulnerabilidade e usar sutiã por cima de suas roupas. Imagine se toda garota de 13 anos tivesse a oportunidade de dançar e se sentir bonita como as meninas desse filme. Estou orgulhosa de todos vocês”, enfatizou a atriz.
Jennifer também surpreendeu o público com uma citação a Ariana Grande no fim da postagem. Ela revelou que se sente ainda mais grata por fazer parte desse longa que, mesmo anos depois, ainda consegue fazer as pessoas sorrirem, como a cantora. Isso porque na música “Thank U Next”, Ariana usou algumas marcas de “De Repente 30” para compor o clipe, como a casa de boneca que a atriz carrega no filme.
Confira o post completo:
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut, directed with ❤️ by our beloved Gary Winick 😇 and a clutch of loving, hardcore producers (3 brilliant women—before it was cool to be led by women!) . The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world. (Hi #SixChicks—@brielarson, @ashleybenson, @christabrittany—who also played a young me in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past—and my own sweet @revjuliaroth). . I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes. At the last minute I tossed my adopted LA family member Maddy Sprung-Keyser into the scene. @maddsk went on to be an Academic All American swimmer at Amherst, got her law degree from NYU, and is producing podcasts for @pineapple.fm. Looking back into her adolescence—with the hair and the men not wanting to jump her bones—is extra special today. Imagine if every 13 year old girl had an opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this film. I am proud of all of you. ❤️ . I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie. And even luckier to be part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande 🤗) smile. 😁