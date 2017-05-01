Família Real divulga nova foto encantadora da princesa Charlotte

Uma fotografia da Princesa Charlotte foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (1º), pela família real britânica para marcar o segundo aniversário da filha de Kate Middleton, 35 anos, e do Príncipe William, 34 anos, – que será celebrado nesta terça (2).
A imagem foi tirada pela própria Duquesa de Cambridge, em abril, na casa da família, Anmer Hall, em Norfolk, e mostra a pequena Charlotte no jardim da residência.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.
Na legenda que acompanha a foto da menina, Kate e William agradecem o público por “todas as mensagens de amor que receberam.”
Charlotte é a segunda filha do Duque e da Duquesa de Cambridge e irmã do Príncipe George, 3 anos. Neta da Rainha Elizabeth II, 91 anos, a princesa é a quarta na linha de sucessão do trono britânico, atrás de seu avô, o Príncipe Charles, 68 anos, seu pai e seu irmão.
