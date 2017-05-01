Família Real divulga nova foto encantadora da princesa Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT