Assine
Famosos

Família Real divulga nova foto encantadora da princesa Charlotte

A imagem foi tirada pela mãe da menina, Kate Middleton, e marca as celebrações do o segundo aniversário da garota

Por Da Redação
access_time 1 maio 2017, 13h46

(Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Uma fotografia da Princesa Charlotte foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (1º), pela família real britânica para marcar o segundo aniversário da filha de Kate Middleton, 35 anos, e do Príncipe William, 34 anos, – que será celebrado nesta terça (2).

A imagem foi tirada pela própria Duquesa de Cambridge, em abril, na casa da família, Anmer Hall, em Norfolk, e mostra a pequena Charlotte no jardim da residência.

Na legenda que acompanha a foto da menina, Kate e William agradecem o público por “todas as mensagens de amor que receberam.”

Leia mais: Gosta da família real britânica? Veja The Crown

Charlotte é a segunda filha do Duque e da Duquesa de Cambridge e irmã do Príncipe George, 3 anos. Neta da Rainha Elizabeth II, 91 anos, a princesa é a quarta na linha de sucessão do trono britânico, atrás de seu avô, o Príncipe Charles, 68 anos, seu pai e seu irmão.

Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine
Cosmopolitan
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
Boa Forma
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
Saúde
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
Veja
+ de 50% de Desconto! Por: 8 x R$ 81,90
Assine
Arquitetura e Construção
+ de 50% de Desconto! Por Apenas: 8 x R$ 20,25
Assine