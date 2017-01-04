Flores no cabelo são o acessório do verão entre as celebridades

O verão chegou de vez e as famosas estão aproveitando a estação mais colorida do ano para se embelezarem.
Como maquiagem carregada e penteados elaborados não têm a cara do verão, o visual da vez eleito por elas neste janeiro de 2017 é bem natural, com maquiagem bem levinha – quando presente – e uma flor enfeitando os cabelos.
Leia também: Maquiagem corporal: o segredo para um bronzeado instantâneo
Quem segue essas lindezas no Instagram, deve ter tido o feed invadido por fotos delas com esse acessório natural no cabelo, não é mesmo?
Veja quem apostou nas flores como enfeite de verão nos cabelos:
A flor vermelha eleita pela Marina Ruy Barbosa combinou com seus fios ruivos
Mas outros tons de cabelo também ficam lindos acompanhados de um detalhe vermelho, como a blogueira Camila Coutinho mostrou bem
A atriz Giovanna Lancelotti foi outra morena que elegeu uma flor vermelha para usar nos cabelos
Na turma das loiras, a atriz Grazi Massafera apostou na flor amarela para valorizar seus fios claros e seu olhar azul
A atriz Isis Valverde também não ficou para trás e entrou na moda
Na maior clima havaiano, a modelo Gisele Bündchen também usou a flor como acessório neste vídeo lindo em que ela canta e toca violão
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor☀🙏🏼❤Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave