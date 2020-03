Pela 1ª vez Rainha Elizabeth usa luvas em evento oficial dentro do palácio

View this post on Instagram

The Queen presented Harry Billinge with an MBE today. The D-Day veteran has raised £1 for every British soldier who died at Normandy to help fund a @normandymemorialtrust memorial. Harry was a Sapper with the Royal Engineers, of which The Queen is Colonel-in-Chief. He was just 18 and part of the first wave of troops. . ‘I am choked beyond measure to think I have got an MBE. I don’t deserve it.’ We disagree, Harry.🎖