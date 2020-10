O que o Príncipe William vai falar no seu 1º TED Talk e como assistir

View this post on Instagram

We *can* change climate change — together. So, let’s get to work! 44 speakers, 5 musicians and 5 artists from 20 countries are coming together for @TEDCountdown — a free, global live streaming event at 11AM ET on @YouTube! And we want YOU to join them! They’ll be sharing real, actionable ways we can ALL take climate action for a better, fairer, cleaner 🌍 for everyone! Set an event reminder so you won’t miss a moment: https://tedtalks.social/36NmG0H #jointhecountdown

Continua após a publicidade