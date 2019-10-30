Grávida? Meghan Markle pode estar esperando o segundo filho

A imprensa britânica acredita que Meghan Markle, 37 anos, e Príncipe Harry, 35 anos, já estão esperando o segundo filho. Os pais de Archie, de 5 meses, estariam dando algumas pistas da gravidez. Segundo a Cosmopolitan UK, o público de casas de apostas britânicas acredita que o casal irá revelar a novidade ainda este ano.
Entre os principais indícios, estão o fato de que Harry já deixou claro que gostaria de ter mais de um filho e de que a primeira gravidez de Meghan já foi considerada uma “gravidez geriátrica” — quando a grávida tem mais de 35 anos e a gestação é considerada de risco —, por isso, ela teria pressa em ter mais um bebê.
Além disso, o principal sinal da nova gestação seria a escolha de roupas de Meghan no último mês. Segundo os tabloides ingleses, a duquesa repetiu pelo menos três peças usadas quando esperava Archie: um vestido listrado com fenda lateral, um vestido roxo e um vestido camisa azul.
Outro detalhe é a preferência de Meghan por peças mais largas, assim como ela usava no início da gravidez do primeiro filho. Durante a viagem com o marido para a África do Sul, ela escolheu uma blusa bem soltinha para um dos compromissos.
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in SA, please continue to follow our tour #AmINext
