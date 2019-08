Alerta de tendência: inove no make com o delineador colorido

View this post on Instagram

💙Complimentary🧡 #behindthescenes with the Lovely @isabel.gravitt , Hair by @gabriellamsharma 🧶 MAKEUP BREAKDOWN: #embryolisse to prep skin – #beccacosmetics Skin Love Foundation – #marcbeauty Coconut Dew Drops – #fentybeautymatchstix In Chili Mango for a super soft blush and lip – #makeupforever Artist Pencil in Any Tangerine and Aqua XL Pencil in M40 – #ilmakiage shadow used super lightly in Do Your Thing – #colourpopcosmetics Brow Pencil in Light Brown with Brow Boss Gel 🐡 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #freshbeauty #cleanbeauty #dewyskin #bushybrows #creativeliner #complimentarycolors #editorialmakeup #sleekhair #glowingmakeup #newyeartrends #freshmakeup