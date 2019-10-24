Artista recria personagens da Disney em versão de terror para o Halloween

Marcos da cultura pop, as princesas da Disney são fontes de inspiração para as mais diversas obras. Nas mãos de artistas talentosos, elas já se tornaram mulheres de sucesso no mercado de trabalho, sobreviventes de câncer de mama e até mesmo foram tema de uma coleção de vestidos de noiva.
Com o Halloween se aproximando, foi a vez da artista Anastasia Kosyanova trazer as princesas para o universo do terror. Em seu perfil no Instagram, a russa compartilhou 9 ilustrações em que as personagens aparecem em versões modernas do dia a dia e também fantasiadas. Assim, Mulan se tornou Samara Morgan, do filme O Chamado. Rapunzel, por sua vez, é Emily, de A Noiva Cadáver, e Ariel o palhaço Pennywise, de It.
Confira as obras:
Jasmine – La Catrina
Mulan – Samara Morgan
Pocahontas – Jigsaw
Tiana – Fredy Krueger
Esmeralda – Ghostface
Merida – Chucky
Rapunzel – Emily
Cinderela – Zumbi
Ariel – Pennywise
