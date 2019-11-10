Miss em cadeira de rodas emociona a internet com vídeo em competição

Aos 10 anos, a norte-americana Madeline Elizabeth Delp ouviu dos médicos que nunca mais poderia andar. Foi assim que, por muitos anos, sofreu de ansiedade e depressão, principalmente por acreditar que seu sonho de ser miss teria chegado ao fim.
Entretanto, ela jamais imaginaria que anos mais tarde estaria na busca por um vestido de festa que funcionasse para sua condição com o objetivo de competir pela coroa no Miss Carolina do Norte, que acontece neste final de semana. Seu grande sonho é chegar ao Miss Estados Unidos 2020.
Em seu Instagram, Madeline fez uma emocionante publicação com o vídeo de sua entrevista na competição norte-americana. Sua história tem sido acompanhada por diversos internautas e muita gente que já se tornou fã de seu exemplo de vida e resiliência.
“Acabei de terminar as entrevistas com o júri, mas queria compartilhar o vídeo preliminar da noite passada! Vou ser sincera, subir ao palco sendo a única garota em uma cadeira de rodas é INTIMIDANTE, mas lembro que a confiança que tenho por dentro pode brilhar independentemente da situação em que estou ou do que as pessoas pensam de mim. É exatamente o que espero ensinar às pessoas como Miss Carolina do Norte, EUA. Vou mantê-los informados sobre o que acontece hoje à noite”, escreveu a jovem.
Just finished with judging interviews, but wanted to share the preliminary video from last night! I’m going to be honest, going on stage as the only girl in a wheelchair is INTIMIDATING, but I remind myself that the confidence I have inside can shine bright regardless of the situation I am in or what people may think of me. That’s exactly what I hope to teach people as Miss North Carolina USA 😉 I will keep you posted on what happens tonight! Also, thank you all for the outpouring of supportive messages. I read each and every one and they mean so much to me! • • • #pageant #missusa #missncusa #missuniverse #wheelchair #disability #paraplegic #fashion #makeup #hair @buzzfeed #confidence #overcoming @aeroflow_healthcare
Caso Madeline vença a competição e avance para a Miss Estados Unidos, será a primeira garota em uma cadeira de rodas a chegar a esse estágio. Ela, inclusive, já declarou que caso não ganhe este ano, sua intenção é voltar no próximo ano e tentar outra vez.
Guess who’s competing in Miss North Carolina USA THIS WEEKEND!! I am so excited to represent Asheville as I strive to win a title that can give major opportunities to truly change people’s lives. The woman you see today is so different than the girl who who felt like she was invisible and unworthy for most of her life. I know I can be an example for others to show them that you can have the courage and confidence to pursue your greatest dreams, even when society tells you it’s not possible. So here’s to hoping for a big win for Asheville Saturday night!! I have talked extensively about my battle with shame and how I have worked to overcome it over the past few months with @aeroflow_healthcare through our confidence campaign. Look for the upcoming stories in @glamourmag and @preventionmag magazine to read more about the journey! I will also be releasing a “Boundless” blog with Aeroflow to discuss my pageant experience. I will update you with more details soon 😃 Lastly, you can vote for your favorite NC contestant on the Miss North Carolina USA website – I would be honored to receive your vote! 💕 • • Thank you @simplyjaneformals for the beautiful dress! • • • #pageant #missusa #missncusa #missuniverse #wheelchair #fashion #beauty #style #makeup #hair #photography #headshot #motivation @rpmproductions @buzzfeed
