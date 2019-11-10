Miss em cadeira de rodas emociona a internet com vídeo em competição

View this post on Instagram

Just finished with judging interviews, but wanted to share the preliminary video from last night! I’m going to be honest, going on stage as the only girl in a wheelchair is INTIMIDATING, but I remind myself that the confidence I have inside can shine bright regardless of the situation I am in or what people may think of me. That’s exactly what I hope to teach people as Miss North Carolina USA 😉 I will keep you posted on what happens tonight! Also, thank you all for the outpouring of supportive messages. I read each and every one and they mean so much to me! • • • #pageant #missusa #missncusa #missuniverse #wheelchair #disability #paraplegic #fashion #makeup #hair @buzzfeed #confidence #overcoming @aeroflow_healthcare