Como saber o que o seu Instagram pensa sobre você

NEW GAME!

1. On your @instagram, click Settings > Security > Access Data > Ads.

2. Laugh at how wildly off-base the results are.

3. Share the most ridiculous results below.

Some of my best are "Plastic," "Emotion," "Woman," and something called "Netmums." #InstagramAds

— Eric Ginsburg (@Eric_Ginsburg) June 1, 2019