Alerta tendência: cor lavanda é a nova queridinha da estação

How time flies… It's been already a year since I did this project together with @skitnica . #memories2017 This is for all the creators out there: "Technique is useless until you ignite it with ideas. Ignite it. So, sure. Learn what you need to learn. But stay clear of the sameness trap. Don't lose sight of the importance of difference. Study others, but find who you are. Learn how it's done, but cherish your intuition. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Don't replace your inner self with someone's outer shell."

