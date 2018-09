O presente que Harry deu a Meghan antes de o relacionamento ficar público

So excited to have my print set ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ up for show in St. John’s Wood @goodlifeeatery cafe! Thanks for choosing my artwork 🙏 #art #artistsoninstagram #instaart #streetart #print #love #goodlife #lovelife #color #happiness #artwork #arte #lovestory

A post shared by Van Donna (@vandonna_official) on Jun 13, 2018 at 5:23am PDT