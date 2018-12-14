Assine
Famosos

O detalhe sobre Charlotte que você não reparou nesta foto da família real

Retrato publicado pelo Kensington Palace guarda uma curiosidade sobre os irmãos da realeza

Por Da Redação
access_time 14 dez 2018, 18h06

 (Reprodução/@kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

A conta do Kensington Palace no Instagram publicou nesta sexta-feira (14) novas fotos da família real britânica. Entre elas, uma chamou a atenção pela fofura: o clique traz o príncipe WilliamKate Middleton com os filhos George, Charlotte e Louis, todos reunidos.

O retrato, que vai servir como cartão de Natal da família junto com uma do casamento do princípe Harry e da duquesa Meghan Markle (veja aqui), chamou a atenção não só pela beleza, mas por um fato curioso.

A pequena Charlotte, de 3 anos, usa na foto um cardigã já conhecido pelos fãs da família real. A peça da marca Fina Ejerique e de cor azul-marinho, que custa 60 dólares, veio do armário de seu irmão.

George usou originalmente o cardigã em um retrato de família de 2016, que foi encomendado para o aniversário de 90 anos da Rainha Elizabeth.

Não é a primeira vez que Charlotte usa a peça. Depois que seu irmão mais novo, Louis, nasceu, o Kensington Palace divulgou uma foto da nova irmã mais velha usando o tal cardigã de George.

Leia maisMãe cancela chá de bebê depois de família criticar o nome da criança

+ Família real: 6 protocolos da realeza para o Natal

Newsletter Conteúdo exclusivo para você
Aceito receber ocasionalmente ofertas especiais e de outros produtos e serviços do Grupo Abril.
Política de Privacidade
Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,12
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,27
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,14
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,19
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 73,02
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,16
Assine