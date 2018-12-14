O detalhe sobre Charlotte que você não reparou nesta foto da família real

A conta do Kensington Palace no Instagram publicou nesta sexta-feira (14) novas fotos da família real britânica. Entre elas, uma chamou a atenção pela fofura: o clique traz o príncipe William e Kate Middleton com os filhos George, Charlotte e Louis, todos reunidos.
O retrato, que vai servir como cartão de Natal da família junto com uma do casamento do princípe Harry e da duquesa Meghan Markle (veja aqui), chamou a atenção não só pela beleza, mas por um fato curioso.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.
A pequena Charlotte, de 3 anos, usa na foto um cardigã já conhecido pelos fãs da família real. A peça da marca Fina Ejerique e de cor azul-marinho, que custa 60 dólares, veio do armário de seu irmão.
George usou originalmente o cardigã em um retrato de família de 2016, que foi encomendado para o aniversário de 90 anos da Rainha Elizabeth.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 This is the first in a series of official photographs released today to mark The Queen's 90th birthday. They were taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter by renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz. From left: James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise, Mia Tindell, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George and Isla Phillips.
Não é a primeira vez que Charlotte usa a peça. Depois que seu irmão mais novo, Louis, nasceu, o Kensington Palace divulgou uma foto da nova irmã mais velha usando o tal cardigã de George.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
Leia mais: Mãe cancela chá de bebê depois de família criticar o nome da criança
+ Família real: 6 protocolos da realeza para o Natal