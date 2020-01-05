Nicole Kidman doa 500 mil dólares para combate de incêndios na Austrália

Nicole Kidman e seu marido, Keith Urban, doaram 500 mil dólares (aproximadamente 2 milhões de reais) para ajudar a combater as queimadas na Áustralia. A temporada tradicional de incêncios no interior da ilha se iniciou em setembro, mas saiu do controle e, desde o fim do ano, têm forçado locais e turistas a se refugir no litoral do país.
Na noite do último sábado (04), Nicole Kidman compareceu a um evento do Globo de Ouro em Los Angeles visivelmente abalada. “Desculpe-me, eu estou muito distraída pelo que está acontecendo na Austrália”, a atriz australiana disse aos repórteres no local.
No mesmo dia, tanto a atriz quanto seu marido, que nasceu na Nova Zelândia mas cresceu na Austrália, fizeram postagens em suas respectivas contas no Instagram anunciando a doação que haviam feito e pedindo para que outras pessoas mostrassem seu apoio através de doações. A imagem também traz uma lista de serviços de bombeiros que estão recebendo ajuda.
“O apoio, pensamentos e preces da nossa família estão com todos os afetados pelos incêndios na Austrália. Estamos doando U$500.000 para os serviços de bombeiro rurais que estão fazendo e dando tanto neste momento”, diz a legenda.
A temporada de incêndios na Austrália é algo comum, mas desta vez saiu do controle e já atingiu todos os estados e regiões australianos. Até sexta-feira (03), a áre atingida era de mais de 58 mil km² e cerca de 100 mil pessoas estavam desalojadas.
Outras celebridades, como Pink e Celeste Barber, também fizeram e coletaram doações de milhões de reais para ajudar a combater os incêndios. Muitas personalidades, como Greta Thunberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hillary Clinton, Elen DeGeneres e tantas outras fizeram postagens nas redes sociais alertando para a urgência do problema.
It’s almost impossible to understand the size and destruction of the fires in Australia. Here are three organizations I’ve already donated to. I hope you’ll donate, too. Rural Fire Service @nswrfs Australian Red Cross @redcrossau WIRES Wildlife Rescue @wireswildliferescue #repost @theslowfactory ・・・ If you've recently started reading and hearing about the bushfires in Australia, here's what you need to know about what's been going on, how they compare to other fires and what you can do to help. For the bar chart, we were inspired by @anti.speciesist post and remixed it. We tagged some organizations on the last slide that you can donate to as well as in our stories to also stay informed on the fires – a great resource to follow is @greenpeaceap. #australia #bushfires #climatechange #koalas #carbon #carbonemissions #climatecrisis
Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
