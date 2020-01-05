Nicole Kidman doa 500 mil dólares para combate de incêndios na Austrália

Nicole Kidman e seu marido, Keith Urban, doaram 500 mil dólares (aproximadamente 2 milhões de reais) para ajudar a combater as queimadas na Áustralia. A temporada tradicional de incêncios no interior da ilha se iniciou em setembro, mas saiu do controle e, desde o fim do ano, têm forçado locais e turistas a se refugir no litoral do país.

Na noite do último sábado (04), Nicole Kidman compareceu a um evento do Globo de Ouro em Los Angeles visivelmente abalada. “Desculpe-me, eu estou muito distraída pelo que está acontecendo na Austrália”, a atriz australiana disse aos repórteres no local.

No mesmo dia, tanto a atriz quanto seu marido, que nasceu na Nova Zelândia mas cresceu na Austrália, fizeram postagens em suas respectivas contas no Instagram anunciando a doação que haviam feito e pedindo para que outras pessoas mostrassem seu apoio através de doações. A imagem também traz uma lista de serviços de bombeiros que estão recebendo ajuda.

“O apoio, pensamentos e preces da nossa família estão com todos os afetados pelos incêndios na Austrália. Estamos doando U$500.000 para os serviços de bombeiro rurais que estão fazendo e dando tanto neste momento”, diz a legenda.

A temporada de incêndios na Austrália é algo comum, mas desta vez saiu do controle e já atingiu todos os estados e regiões australianos. Até sexta-feira (03), a áre atingida era de mais de 58 mil km² e cerca de 100 mil pessoas estavam desalojadas.

Outras celebridades, como Pink e Celeste Barber, também fizeram e coletaram doações de milhões de reais para ajudar a combater os incêndios. Muitas personalidades, como Greta Thunberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hillary Clinton, Elen DeGeneres e tantas outras fizeram postagens nas redes sociais alertando para a urgência do problema.

Leia também: Princípe William lança prêmio ambiental multimilionário

+Greta Thunberg quer voltar a ser “uma adolescente normal”