Morre pai da atriz Juliana Paiva

O pai de Juliana Paiva, atriz que brilhou na novela “O Tempo Não Para”, morreu na última segunda-feira (09). Segundo o Blog do Léo Dias, Gilmar dos Santos, 64, faleceu vítima de um infarto.
Ele teria passado mal por volta das 11h da manhã no apartamento da família, na Barra da Tijuca. Os vizinhos tentaram socorrê-lo fazendo massagem cardíaca até a chegada do SAMU, mas ele não resistiu. A atriz estava no estúdio gravando a próxima novela das 7h “Salve-se Quem Puder”.
No dia dos pais, a atriz não economizou elogios a Gilmar. Em sua conta no Instagram, ela postou uma homenagem pela data. “Obrigada por tanto, meu melhor amigo! EU TE AMO”.
Gilmar deixa a esposa Maria Cristina Paiva, de 61 anos, e Juliana que é filha única do casal.
