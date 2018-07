Os melhores momentos do príncipe George com sua irmã Charlotte

This LOVE ❤ Big brother and his little sister 😍

England lost the match. I am very sorry but I am proud of them. They played very well. I share these beauties so that we can get a little bit of your morale.🤗🙏❤#ThreeLions #ENG #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/abh3fmJeJ2

— duchesscambridge (@cambduchess) July 11, 2018