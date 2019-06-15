Assine
Kim Kardashian revela como esconde manchas de psoríase na perna

A socialite fez um tutorial no Instagram mostrando o antes e depois

Por Da Redação
access_time 15 jun 2019, 10h18 - Publicado em 15 jun 2019, 10h16
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Reprodução/Reprodução)

Kim Kardashian compartilhou com os fãs como faz para esconder a psoríase, doença inflamatória da pele. No post, a socialite mostrou os truques de maquiagem através de fotos e vídeos em que explica como aplica a base que esconde as marcas.

“Eu me machuco fácil e esse tem sido meu segredo há mais de uma década. Aprendi a viver (com a psoríase) e a não ficar insegura”, explicou.

Além da perna, Kim Kardashian também sofre com o problema no rosto. Em um episódio de Keeping Up With the Kardashians ela já relatou como as lesões na pele afetam sua autoestima.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder). I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty.  Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

