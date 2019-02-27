Conheça os primos dos príncipes Harry e William

Os príncipes Harry e William já fizeram muitos sucesso como galãs da realeza britânica, mas agora dois primos deles estão roubando a atenção da internet.
Arthur Chatto, 20 anos, é um deles. Atlético e estudante da Universidade de Edimburgo, ele é o 25º na linha de sucessão ao trono e está fazendo muito sucesso nas redes sociais.
Arthur tem um irmão mais velho, Samuel, 22 anos, que é conhecido pela semelhança com o cantor Harry Styles, ex-componente da banda One Direction.
Os dois foram vistos em fotos do casamento do príncipe Harry com Meghan Markle e ganharam muitos fãs.
This year I’ve switched up my training to incorporate more boxing and functionality; with a focus on running and bodyweight circuits. This really helps you to become fitter, and not just focus on becoming ‘bigger’. Using a cable machine like the @precor FTS Glide is one way of achieving this. It’s not all about how you look, but much more how you feel and perform. Strive to train the mind. • • • • • • • • • • • • • #mindset #training #gym #fitness #itsastateofmind #trainthemind #workout #boxing #boxfit #motivation
Hi everyone, I know I haven't posted for a while and I think you probably all deserve to know why. Since the thug life chose me it's been pretty much all consuming. I've been finding myself, along with lots of cheap trackies and trainers, and I didn't want to share it with you until I felt truly comfortable. But now I can 📌📐💰 #thankful #thuglife #shoesonthebedandidontgiveafudge #loveyouguys4eva #mum
