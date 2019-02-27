Assine
Conheça os primos dos príncipes Harry e William

Os dois estão fazendo muito sucesso nas redes sociais

Por Da Redação
access_time 27 fev 2019, 13h17

 (Reprodução/Reprodução)

Os príncipes Harry e William já fizeram muitos sucesso como galãs da realeza britânica, mas agora dois primos deles estão roubando a atenção da internet.

Arthur Chatto, 20 anos, é um deles. Atlético e estudante da Universidade de Edimburgo, ele é o 25º na linha de sucessão ao trono e está fazendo muito sucesso nas redes sociais.

Arthur tem um irmão mais velho, Samuel, 22 anos, que é conhecido pela semelhança com o cantor Harry Styles, ex-componente da banda One Direction. 

Os dois foram vistos em fotos do casamento do príncipe Harry com Meghan Markle e ganharam muitos fãs.

View this post on Instagram

There are worse places to have glandular fever

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto) on

View this post on Instagram

Oxford reeling ball

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto) on

View this post on Instagram

Did you know I like the gym?

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto) on

View this post on Instagram

Too much? #feelingshelfish

A post shared by Sam Chatto (@samchatto) on

Leia também: Aprenda a fazer o coque favorito de Meghan Markle

O deslumbrante vestido que Meghan usou em Marrocos

