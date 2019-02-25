O deslumbrante vestido que Meghan usou em Marrocos

Meghan Markle e o Príncipe Harry foram ao Marrocos para uma turnê real de três dias. Desde que o casal chegou, a monarca tem arrasado em todos os seus looks.
Em um evento na residência do embaixador britânico, a duquesa de Sussex compareceu com um lindo kaftan da Dior. Para completar o look, ela optou por usar brincos de diamantes e um clutch da mesma marca.
Veja:
View this post on Instagram
#NEW | The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have just arrived for a reception at the British Ambassador’s residence, Rabat {February 24, 2019} 🔥👏🏼👑 — Герцог и Герцогиня Сассекские прибыли на вечерний прием в резиденцию посла Великобритании, Рабат {24 февраля, 2019} 🔥👏🏼👑 — #meghanmarkle #princeharry #меганмаркл #принцгарри
View this post on Instagram
#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Morocco (23rd-25th Februry)🇬🇧🇲🇦 . Day 2: Harry and Meghan attended a reception at the official residence of the British Ambassador in Rabat where they met young entrepreneurs, influential women in Moroccan society and disabled athletes. #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #princeharry #dukeofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #instaroyals #royalcouple #royalbaby #royalnews #royalvisitmorocco
