O deslumbrante vestido que Meghan usou em Marrocos

A duquesa de Sussex está em um turnê pelo país com o Príncipe Harry

Por Da Redação
access_time 25 fev 2019, 16h20

 (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle e o Príncipe Harry foram ao Marrocos para uma turnê real de três dias. Desde que o casal chegou, a monarca tem arrasado em todos os seus looks.

Em um evento na residência do embaixador britânico, a duquesa de Sussex compareceu com um lindo kaftan da Dior. Para completar o look, ela optou por usar brincos de diamantes e um clutch da mesma marca.

Veja:

 

