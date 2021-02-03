Assine
Clique e Assine a partir de R$ 7,90/mês
Cultura

Reinado da Netflix: veja lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021

Produções da netflix dominam a lista divulgada nesta quarta-feira 3. Premiação está marcada para o dia 28 de fevereiro

Por Da Redação Atualizado em 3 fev 2021, 11h52 - Publicado em 3 fev 2021, 11h43
The Crown S4 - Diana
 Netflix/Divulgação
Publicidade
Publicidade

Na manhã desta quarta-feira, 3, os indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram anunciados. A premiação está marcada para o dia 28 de fevereiro vai homenagear Jane Fona com o Prêmio Cecil B. de Mille e Norman Lear com o Prêmio Carol Burnett.

A lista de concorrentes em cada uma das categorias foi apresentada por Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Conforme previsto, as produções da Netflix foram o grande destaque. Com seis indicações, a série mais indicada foi The Crown, seguida por “Schitt’s creek” , que teve cinco indicações. Ozark e The Undoing também se destacaram com quatro indicações para cada e The Greath e Ratched tiveram três.

Entre os filmes, Mank brilhou com seis indicações. Os 7 de Chicago teve cinco.  O longa Meu pai foi indicado em quatro categorias, assim como Nomadland e Promising young woman. Borat: fita de cinema seguinte e Uma noite em Miami tiveram três indicações.

Confira a lista:

Cinema

Melhor Filme – Drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Bela vingança
  • Os 7 de Chicago

Melhor filme – Musical ou comédia

  • Borat: fita de cinema seguinte
  • Hamilton
  • Palm Springs
  • Music
  • The Prom

Melhor diretor

  • Emerald Fennell — Bela Vingança
  • David Fincher — Mank
  • Regina King — One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin — Os 7 de Chicago
  • Chloé Zhao — Nomadland

Melhor atriz de filme – Drama

  • Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day — The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand — Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan — Bela vingança

Melhor ator de filme – Drama

  • Riz Ahmed (O som do silêncio)
  • Chadwick Boseman (A voz suprema do blues)
  • Anthony Hopkins (Meu pai)
  • Gary Oldman (Mank)
  • Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou comédia

Continua após a publicidade
  • Maria Bakalova (Borat: Fita de cinema seguinte)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
  • Kate Hudson (Music)
  • Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou comédia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: fita de cinema seguinte)
  • James Corden (The Prom)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
  • Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
  • Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Jared Leto (The Little Things)
  • Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

TV

Melhor atriz em série – drama

  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Melhor ator em série de TV – drama

  • Jason Bateman (Ozark)
  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Al Pacino (Hunters)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Melhor série – Drama

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Melhor série – Musical ou comédia

  • Emily In Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitts Creek
  • Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz em série de TV – Musical ou comédia

  • Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Elle Fanning (The Great)
  • Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
  • Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
  • Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
  • Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série

Continua após a publicidade
Publicidade
Assine Abril

Claudia

Claudia

A partir de R$ 7,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Você S/A

Você S/A

A partir de R$ 7,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Superinteressante

Superinteressante

A partir de R$ 7,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Veja Saúde

Veja Saúde

A partir de R$ 6,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Veja

Veja

Somente R$ 2,50/semana 

Ver ofertas

Quatro Rodas

Quatro Rodas

A partir de R$ 7,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Leia também no GoRead