Reinado da Netflix: veja lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021
Produções da netflix dominam a lista divulgada nesta quarta-feira 3. Premiação está marcada para o dia 28 de fevereiro
Na manhã desta quarta-feira, 3, os indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram anunciados. A premiação está marcada para o dia 28 de fevereiro vai homenagear Jane Fona com o Prêmio Cecil B. de Mille e Norman Lear com o Prêmio Carol Burnett.
A lista de concorrentes em cada uma das categorias foi apresentada por Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Conforme previsto, as produções da Netflix foram o grande destaque. Com seis indicações, a série mais indicada foi The Crown, seguida por “Schitt’s creek” , que teve cinco indicações. Ozark e The Undoing também se destacaram com quatro indicações para cada e The Greath e Ratched tiveram três.
Entre os filmes, Mank brilhou com seis indicações. Os 7 de Chicago teve cinco. O longa Meu pai foi indicado em quatro categorias, assim como Nomadland e Promising young woman. Borat: fita de cinema seguinte e Uma noite em Miami tiveram três indicações.
Confira a lista:
Cinema
Melhor Filme – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Bela vingança
- Os 7 de Chicago
Melhor filme – Musical ou comédia
- Borat: fita de cinema seguinte
- Hamilton
- Palm Springs
- Music
- The Prom
Melhor diretor
- Emerald Fennell — Bela Vingança
- David Fincher — Mank
- Regina King — One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin — Os 7 de Chicago
- Chloé Zhao — Nomadland
Melhor atriz de filme – Drama
- Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day — The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand — Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan — Bela vingança
Melhor ator de filme – Drama
- Riz Ahmed (O som do silêncio)
- Chadwick Boseman (A voz suprema do blues)
- Anthony Hopkins (Meu pai)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou comédia
- Maria Bakalova (Borat: Fita de cinema seguinte)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou comédia
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: fita de cinema seguinte)
- James Corden (The Prom)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (The Little Things)
- Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
TV
Melhor atriz em série – drama
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Melhor ator em série de TV – drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Melhor série – Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Melhor série – Musical ou comédia
- Emily In Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitts Creek
- Ted Lasso
Melhor atriz em série de TV – Musical ou comédia
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Boham Carter – The crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched