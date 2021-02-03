Reinado da Netflix: veja lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021

Na manhã desta quarta-feira, 3, os indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram anunciados. A premiação está marcada para o dia 28 de fevereiro vai homenagear Jane Fona com o Prêmio Cecil B. de Mille e Norman Lear com o Prêmio Carol Burnett.

A lista de concorrentes em cada uma das categorias foi apresentada por Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Conforme previsto, as produções da Netflix foram o grande destaque. Com seis indicações, a série mais indicada foi The Crown, seguida por “Schitt’s creek” , que teve cinco indicações. Ozark e The Undoing também se destacaram com quatro indicações para cada e The Greath e Ratched tiveram três.

Entre os filmes, Mank brilhou com seis indicações. Os 7 de Chicago teve cinco. O longa Meu pai foi indicado em quatro categorias, assim como Nomadland e Promising young woman. Borat: fita de cinema seguinte e Uma noite em Miami tiveram três indicações.

Confira a lista:

Cinema

Melhor Filme – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Bela vingança

Os 7 de Chicago

Melhor filme – Musical ou comédia

Borat: fita de cinema seguinte

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Melhor diretor

Emerald Fennell — Bela Vingança

David Fincher — Mank

Regina King — One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin — Os 7 de Chicago

Chloé Zhao — Nomadland

Melhor atriz de filme – Drama

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day — The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Carey Mulligan — Bela vingança

Melhor ator de filme – Drama

Riz Ahmed (O som do silêncio)

Chadwick Boseman (A voz suprema do blues)

Anthony Hopkins (Meu pai)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou comédia

Maria Bakalova (Borat: Fita de cinema seguinte)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou comédia

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: fita de cinema seguinte)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

TV

Melhor atriz em série – drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Melhor ator em série de TV – drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Melhor série – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Melhor série – Musical ou comédia

Emily In Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitts Creek

Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz em série de TV – Musical ou comédia

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série