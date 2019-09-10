Alerta tendência: maquiagem “aquarela” nos olhos

As maquiagens coloridas chegaram pra ficar! Depois do delineado de várias cores, a tendência que já faz sucesso nas passarelas e entre as famosas é a maquiagem aquarela, que mistura vários tons de sombra na pálpebra, criando um efeito que lembra as telas de pintura.
Não é necessário seguir uma regra específica para recriar a maquiagem aquarela em casa. Ela pode ser feita com sombras, lápis e até batom das mais variadas cores, desde tons neon até tons pastel. Essa é uma maneira divertida de aproveitar as maquiagens coloridas que você tem em casa.
Passo a passo
O que dá o efeito na maquiagem é o esfumado entre as sombras. Para fazer, não é necessário muita técnica: escolha as sombras que quiser usar e defina onde quer que cada uma fique na pálpebra. Nessa hora, use sua criatividade! Depois, com um pincel fofinho de esfumar, faça movimentos circulares nas bordas das sombras. Você pode aplicar uma segunda camada onde quiser que a cor fique mais intensa.
Finalize a maquiagem com máscara de cílios para destacar ainda mais o olhar. Nos lábios, você pode escolher um batom forte para contrastar com os olhos até um gloss mais discreto.
Separamos alguns exemplos de maquiagem aquarela para você se inspirar e aderir à tendência. Confira:
View this post on Instagram
L U C Y • B O Y N T O N 🇬🇧 Gelato fantasy feelings…. on #lucyboynton For #miumiuwomenstales In Venice today ….highly inspired strolling around #stmarkssquare staring at beautiful #gelato cafe displays paired with also seeing everyone’s #labourdayweekend posts and the close of summer!! Hair @halleybrisker Hair colour @mwselley Makeup by me #jobakermakeupartist
View this post on Instagram
Another look with the @sugarpill fun size palette. I think one of the things I like most about this palette is you can easily do soft blown out watercolor looks like this or really intense and vibrant looks if you build them up. Eyes: @sugarpill – fun size palette shades: cheat code, game over, & level up @fentybeauty – island bling eye shimmer tapped in the center of lid @urbanoutfitters – heavy metal glitter liner in distortion tapped in the center of the lid @looxi_beauty – glass slipper in the inner corner @covergirl – exhibitionist mascara Brows: @milkmakeup – kush brow gel in Dutch . . #sugarpillcosmetics #sugarpill #sugarpillfunsize #funsizepalette #fentybeauty #urbandecaycosmetics #looxibeauty #indiemakeup #indiebeauty #covergirl #milkmakeup #colorfulmakeup #brightmakeup #pastelmakeup #watercolormakeup #creativemakeup #editorialmakeup #theartistedit #themakeupedit #blueeyeshadow #tealeyeshadow #turquoiseeyeshadow #redeyeshadow #crueltyfreemakeup #undiscovered_muas #undiscoveredmuas #underatedmuas
View this post on Instagram
Hiii!!! ☺️ I saw this look that @missjobaker did on @lucyboynton1 this morning and risked fresh #lashextensions to recreate it. My eyes popped out of my head when I saw it in my feed. Are her lashes the most amazing things you’ve ever seen?? Or is it just me? Go look at the original- it’s like majestic beautiful watercolor sherbet magic (random words but TRUE). I’ll post the vid on it tomorrow- I used a few @colourpopcosmetics palettes you may already have 😇💕 Hope you had a good day and liked the skincare vid 💖 see you later
Leia mais: Contour nails: contorno discreto é a nova tendência para unhas
+ Maquiagem que imita casco de tartaruga é a nova tendência do Instagram
PODCAST – Está na hora de pedir aumento de salário?