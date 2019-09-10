Assine
Beleza

Alerta tendência: maquiagem “aquarela” nos olhos

A nova mania entre as famosas é apostar em várias cores de sombra de uma vez só

Por Maria Clara Serpa
access_time 10 set 2019, 17h51

As maquiagens coloridas chegaram pra ficar! Depois do delineado de várias cores, a tendência que já faz sucesso nas passarelas e entre as famosas é a maquiagem aquarela, que mistura vários tons de sombra na pálpebra, criando um efeito que lembra as telas de pintura.

Não é necessário seguir uma regra específica para recriar a maquiagem aquarela em casa. Ela pode ser feita com sombras, lápis e até batom das mais variadas cores, desde tons neon até tons pastel. Essa é uma maneira divertida de aproveitar as maquiagens coloridas que você tem em casa.

Passo a passo

O que dá o efeito na maquiagem é o esfumado entre as sombras. Para fazer, não é necessário muita técnica: escolha as sombras que quiser usar e defina onde quer que cada uma fique na pálpebra. Nessa hora, use sua criatividade! Depois, com um pincel fofinho de esfumar, faça movimentos circulares nas bordas das sombras. Você pode aplicar uma segunda camada onde quiser que a cor fique mais intensa.

Finalize a maquiagem com máscara de cílios para destacar ainda mais o olhar. Nos lábios, você pode escolher um batom forte para contrastar com os olhos até um gloss mais discreto.

Separamos alguns exemplos de maquiagem aquarela para você se inspirar e aderir à tendência. Confira:

Another look with the @sugarpill fun size palette. I think one of the things I like most about this palette is you can easily do soft blown out watercolor looks like this or really intense and vibrant looks if you build them up.

