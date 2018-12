As estátuas vivas de Meghan e Harry são assustadoras

View this post on Instagram

A holiday party in Berlin, Germany thrown by #MadameTussauds have our favourite royals #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry in attendance, their wax figures, anyway. But the figures are … something. The figures, unlike Meghan and Harry, probably ever, don jolly Christmas sweaters, with Harry rubbing Meghan’s pregnant tummy. Besides the pose, though, the figures themselves are a little odd. #BellaNaija BellaNaija.com