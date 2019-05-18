Mais um casamento real aconteceu: veja vestido usado pela prima da Rainha

Na manhã deste sábado (18) aconteceu mais um casamento real: a prima da Rainha Elizabeth II, Lady Gabriella Windsor, oficializou sua união com Thomas Kingston.
Filha do príncipe Miguel de Kent, um dos netos do rei George V, Gabriella é jornalista e atual 49ª ocupante na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico.
O casamento de Lady Gabriella aconteceu na conhecida capela St. George, no Castelo de Windsor, e toda a família real esteve presente – incluindo a monarca do Reino Unido.
Para a ocasião a noiva usou um vestido deslumbrante. Assinado pela estilista italiana Luisa Beccaria, a peça foi confeccionada exclusiva para a jornalista. O modelo era feito com um corpete justo, decote ombro a ombro, mangas longas de rendas – cujo bordado até a mão dava o aspecto de parecerem luvas.
Lady Gabriella ainda usou uma tiara usada por sua avó, Marina da Grécia, que foi utilizada pela também em seu casamento.
View this post on Instagram
#RoyalWedding the Sun come out . Today, Lady Gabriella Windsor and longterm partner Thomas Kingston are set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor. See which members of the royal family are celebrating the big day on 18 May 2019 👑💍 ———— Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day celebrations continued after their stunning church wedding with a lavish wedding reception at Frogmore House. The royal couple, who married at St George’s Chapel, were joined by their close family and friends for the celebrations on Saturday afternoon. The reception was catered by the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests including the Queen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lord Frederick Windsor, could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes. The wedding cake was a tall tiered cake designed and created by Fiona Cairns (the same baker who created Prince William and Kate Middleton's cake). The pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base were inspired by fabric within Frogmore House. The decoration included seasonal sugar flowers and shades of the lacework on the Bride’s wedding dress. The three tiered cake was made with three recipes including fruit cake, Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge. —————————————————- #princeharry #ladygabriella #thomaskingston #princessbeatrice #queenelizabeth #royal #royalty #royalwedding #royalfamily #vogue #voguestyle #voguemagazine #fashionista #fashiondesigner #fashionmagazine #britishvogue #instyle #instylemagazine #influencer #stylish #stgeorgechapel #bigday #bride #bridegroom
View this post on Instagram
#RoyalWedding Lady Gabriella’s wedding bouquet made a sweet nod to royal tradition, as it featured a creamy ivory “Ella” rose by David Austin, named for the bride, and myrtle, which has formed part of many Royal wedding bouquets in a tradition started by Queen Victoria. Among the other flowers in the bouquet were Juliet roses, Lily of the Valley and white and apricot sweet peas. 💐👰🏼 —————————————————- #princeharry #ladygabriella #thomaskingston #royalwedding #royalfamily #vogue #fashiondesigner #fashionmagazine #instyle #instylemagazine #stylish #stgeorgechapel #bigday #bride #bridegroom #weddingflowers