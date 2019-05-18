Mais um casamento real aconteceu: veja vestido usado pela prima da Rainha

View this post on Instagram

#RoyalWedding the Sun come out . Today, Lady Gabriella Windsor and longterm partner Thomas Kingston are set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor. See which members of the royal family are celebrating the big day on 18 May 2019 👑💍 ———— Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day celebrations continued after their stunning church wedding with a lavish wedding reception at Frogmore House. The royal couple, who married at St George's Chapel, were joined by their close family and friends for the celebrations on Saturday afternoon. The reception was catered by the Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests including the Queen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lord Frederick Windsor, could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes. The wedding cake was a tall tiered cake designed and created by Fiona Cairns (the same baker who created Prince William and Kate Middleton's cake). The pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base were inspired by fabric within Frogmore House. The decoration included seasonal sugar flowers and shades of the lacework on the Bride's wedding dress. The three tiered cake was made with three recipes including fruit cake, Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge.