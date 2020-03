Contando histórias com maquiagem de plumas, brilhos e cores

View this post on Instagram

THE LEGEND OF LYKKI LI ⚡⚡⚡ J’ADORE this MESMERISING @metgala2019 MOMENT starring the LOVELY @lykkeli in makeup by #patmcgrathlabs ⚡⚡⚡ Shop #PMGRedCarpetRealness NOW at PATMcGRATH.COM. #PMGHowTo EYES – Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’ – Define the upper & lower lash line with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’ & use a small detail brush to smudge the pencil – Curl the lashes & apply heavy coats of FetishEYES Mascara to the top & bottom lashes – Use eyelash adhesive to attach feathers along the upper & lower lash line LIPS – Apply Lip Fetish Lip Balm in ‘CLEAR’ to the lips FACE – Highlight the high points of the face with Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ using fingertips