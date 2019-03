Livro ‘P.S. Eu Te Amo’ ganha continuação, diz escritora

View this post on Instagram

🚨I have news! BIG NEWS! 🚨 I’ve done it. I’ve written the sequel to PS I LOVE YOU and it’s titled POSTSCRIPT. It’s the P.S to my P.S of 15 years ago and writing it has been an emotional experience. I don’t know how I’ve succeeded in keeping this a secret for so long but I’ve been bursting to share it. 💥 POSTSCRIPT will be published September 19th in the UK & Ireland. I hope you’ll welcome back Holly…and Gerry…and ugly cry through the story as much as I did.💙 #Postscript (no other publication dates yet but I’ll keep you updated here, Facebook & Cecelia-Ahern.com)